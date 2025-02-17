Costco Shoppers Are Disappointed By This Kirkland Signature Liquor

One reviewer said the Añejo "has additives and tastes artificial," according to Tequila Matchmaker. More feedback refers to the tequila as having "so much fake flavor" and that both the taste and texture seem "very thin and watery," which aren't usually characteristics you're looking for in an alcohol. Many more commenters decry the añejo, complaining of an overly sweet taste that's too artificial to be a sipping tequila.

Advertisement

Lui Fernandes, a bartender with over 300,000 followers on Tiktok, seemed to agree with other online reviewers in that he does not recommend Kirkland Signature Añejo Tequila. In a review of the liquor posted on Tiktok, Fernandes notes that after pouring into a glass, he smelled "a lot of ethanol... not picking up too much roasted, cooked agave," noting that he could really only detect a strong alcohol scent and a bit of sweetness. After tasting, he refers to the tequila as having a "punch of alcohol right in the mouth... [and] artificial sweetness on the backend" with no agave flavor. Fernandes says that the alcohol tastes mostly like cotton candy and artificial flavoring. He also guesses that the tequila contains additives and, despite the low price point, "it doesn't taste right."

Advertisement

If you're disappointed by the feedback on Costco's Kirkland Signature Añejo Tequila, fear not, as we have compiled a list of popular Kirkland liquors at Costco based on online reviews, so you can shop the liquor aisle with confidence.