Costco Shoppers Are Disappointed By This Kirkland Signature Liquor
It's no secret: We're big fans of Costco. Known for their bargain prices on surprisingly high-quality goods, it's easy to save money buying anything from groceries to outdoor furniture. By producing or purchasing goods in such large quantities at wholesale prices, Costco is able to pass the savings onto its customers. This is usually a good thing, especially when it comes to alcohol, where the price is usually marked up significantly compared to the production costs. While customers praise Costco's best Kirkland brand liquor, there's one tequila in particular that has left shoppers disappointed, despite the low price point — Kirkland Signature Añejo Tequila.
Based on the bottle's identification number under the NOM, Norma Oficial Mexicana, you can tell who really makes Kirkland tequila. Most recently, Costco's Kirkland brand tequila comes from Corporativo Destileria Santa Lucia located in Jalisco, which is one of five Mexican states that are allowed to produce and export tequila. Other than Kirkland Signature, the distillery makes tequila for 22 other brands. Tequila producers must follow strict guidelines and standards set by the Mexican government, somewhat similar to the AOC or DOC regulations of France and Italy. Corporativo Destileria Santa Lucia produces four types of tequila for Kirkland Signature: Silver, Reposado, Añejo, and Añejo Cristalino. Unfortunately, this newest producer of Kirkland Signature Añejo Tequila leaves a lot to be desired based on customer feedback.
Kirkland Signature Añejo isn't worth the bargain price
One reviewer said the Añejo "has additives and tastes artificial," according to Tequila Matchmaker. More feedback refers to the tequila as having "so much fake flavor" and that both the taste and texture seem "very thin and watery," which aren't usually characteristics you're looking for in an alcohol. Many more commenters decry the añejo, complaining of an overly sweet taste that's too artificial to be a sipping tequila.
Lui Fernandes, a bartender with over 300,000 followers on Tiktok, seemed to agree with other online reviewers in that he does not recommend Kirkland Signature Añejo Tequila. In a review of the liquor posted on Tiktok, Fernandes notes that after pouring into a glass, he smelled "a lot of ethanol... not picking up too much roasted, cooked agave," noting that he could really only detect a strong alcohol scent and a bit of sweetness. After tasting, he refers to the tequila as having a "punch of alcohol right in the mouth... [and] artificial sweetness on the backend" with no agave flavor. Fernandes says that the alcohol tastes mostly like cotton candy and artificial flavoring. He also guesses that the tequila contains additives and, despite the low price point, "it doesn't taste right."
If you're disappointed by the feedback on Costco's Kirkland Signature Añejo Tequila, fear not, as we have compiled a list of popular Kirkland liquors at Costco based on online reviews, so you can shop the liquor aisle with confidence.