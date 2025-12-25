The Best (And Worst) Tequila To Buy From Costco

Always among the top alcohol retailers in the U.S., Costco is well known for its extensive and reasonably priced liquors. While there will always be hits and misses in terms of quality, warehouse shelves no doubt carry something for everybody and every budget. This is certainly the case with its tequila selection, where top-shelf premium brands like Don Julio tango with bottles of Costco's own Kirkland Signature line. With so much going on, let's take a look at the best — and worst — tequila it has to offer.

In my half-decade of bartending in fine dining, cocktail, sports bar, and catering settings, I learned that good tequilas are defined not by price, but by personality. And this personality depends on the type of agave used, the distillation, and the aging process. I also learned it's truly a versatile liquor. Añejo or reposado tequila can be aromatic or whiskey-like, while a blanco is often brighter and cleaner. Most of all, I learned that tequilas can be complex. They can be as subtle and perfect for sipping as anything else, but they also can go all wrong. Based on what I've learned, I can confirm that Costco has several outstanding tequilas, as well as a few that miss the mark.

In putting this together, the focus was first on flavors and aromas of each, next on the quality of ingredients and production process, and, since we're talking about Costco, also on the prices of the tequilas. There's a full breakdown of how I determined this roundup at the end of this article.

The prices listed here come from a warehouse in West Springfield, MA. Costco prices vary based on location.