The Easy 2-Minute Trick That Gives Even The Smelliest Air Fryer A Clean, New Scent
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There is a vast array of foods you can cook in the air fryer. Vegetables, cookies, steaks –- you can even use an air fryer to make a chocolate souffle. It makes life extremely easy, but all those different foods can leave some unwanted scents behind, especially if you're a fan of air fryer salmon or cooking eggs in the air fryer. The good news is that there is an easy trick to help neutralize any unpleasant odors in that basket — and it will only take a few minutes of your time.
Tasting Table spoke to Becky Abbott and Jen West, authors of Air Fryer Foodie and "Air Fryer All Day" about how to keep an air fryer in top condition and one thing they recommended was using lemon to fight any bad smells. "Take a little ramekin and put some vinegar or lemon juice in there. And then, air fry it with water for about two minutes. Just leave the air fryer closed for about half an hour, and it'll absorb the smells, especially when they're new," the experts said.
Because lemons contain a lot of citric acid, they act as natural deodorizers against alkaline odors like fish, eggs, and fermented foods. The same goes for vinegar, which is high in acetic acid. Both household items are also excellent at breaking down bacteria. This not only makes them great for neutralizing fridge odors but air fryer smells too. However, there are some limitations.
How to deep clean an air fryer
Lemon and vinegar don't work on every type of odor and nothing can replace a proper cleaning schedule. Abbott and West advise wiping your air fryer basket with a sponge after each use, especially if there's a sticky or pungent sauce involved. If any smells remain after you wipe everything down and try the lemon trick, you may need to deep clean the basket with dish spray, soap, and warm water.
Don't forget the chamber, too. If there is burnt-on grime anywhere, coat it in baking soda and vinegar and wipe off after a few minutes. When the air fryer is dry, you can steam the lemon water again if needed, or mix the lemon and vinegar together for some extra power. Some people like to fill the basket with water, soap, and lemon too and run the air fryer through a cycle but read your manufacturer's instructions before trying this.
Finally, don't forget about the vent, which can be a hidden culprit for grime and odors. Because food can build up inside of it, you might need a skewer or toothbrush to help. Abbott and West said, "Making sure that it's unplugged, flip the air fryer upside down and take a toothbrush and some soap and warm water to help clean the heating element."