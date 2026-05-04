The Easy 2-Minute Trick That Gives Even The Smelliest Air Fryer A Clean, New Scent

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There is a vast array of foods you can cook in the air fryer. Vegetables, cookies, steaks –- you can even use an air fryer to make a chocolate souffle. It makes life extremely easy, but all those different foods can leave some unwanted scents behind, especially if you're a fan of air fryer salmon or cooking eggs in the air fryer. The good news is that there is an easy trick to help neutralize any unpleasant odors in that basket — and it will only take a few minutes of your time.

Tasting Table spoke to Becky Abbott and Jen West, authors of Air Fryer Foodie and "Air Fryer All Day" about how to keep an air fryer in top condition and one thing they recommended was using lemon to fight any bad smells. "Take a little ramekin and put some vinegar or lemon juice in there. And then, air fry it with water for about two minutes. Just leave the air fryer closed for about half an hour, and it'll absorb the smells, especially when they're new," the experts said.

Because lemons contain a lot of citric acid, they act as natural deodorizers against alkaline odors like fish, eggs, and fermented foods. The same goes for vinegar, which is high in acetic acid. Both household items are also excellent at breaking down bacteria. This not only makes them great for neutralizing fridge odors but air fryer smells too. However, there are some limitations.