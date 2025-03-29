The Best (And Worst) Way To Cook Eggs In The Air Fryer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

French fries and coconut shrimp are easy air fryer recipes you're sure to love, but eggs usually don't make the list. However unlikely, you can, in fact, make a variety of different styles of eggs in the air fryer. We consulted Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for Laughing Spatula, for the best and worst ways to cook eggs in the air fryer and why.

"My absolute favorite way to cook eggs in the air fryer is hard-boil style!" said Kirk. "No standing around a pot watching them boil, and it is perfect for meal prepping for the week. I keep a few in my fridge for an easy, protein-packed snack." Air fryers have large baskets and, depending on the size, can fit up to 12 eggs. You might have to play around with cooking times because they vary based on the wattage of each air fryer. But once you've discovered the right timing, the air fryer method is the most reliable and hands-off for perfectly hard-boiled eggs every time.

At the other end of the spectrum, Kirk warned us to "run like the wind if anybody tells you to use your air fryer to scramble eggs." If you usually make them the old-fashioned way, like we do in this soft and fluffy scrambled eggs recipe, then you know that the eggs need constant stirring for that light-yet-creamy consistency. In the air fryer, scrambled eggs will not only cook unevenly, but they also tend to develop a rubbery texture.