The Best (And Worst) Way To Cook Eggs In The Air Fryer
French fries and coconut shrimp are easy air fryer recipes you're sure to love, but eggs usually don't make the list. However unlikely, you can, in fact, make a variety of different styles of eggs in the air fryer. We consulted Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for Laughing Spatula, for the best and worst ways to cook eggs in the air fryer and why.
"My absolute favorite way to cook eggs in the air fryer is hard-boil style!" said Kirk. "No standing around a pot watching them boil, and it is perfect for meal prepping for the week. I keep a few in my fridge for an easy, protein-packed snack." Air fryers have large baskets and, depending on the size, can fit up to 12 eggs. You might have to play around with cooking times because they vary based on the wattage of each air fryer. But once you've discovered the right timing, the air fryer method is the most reliable and hands-off for perfectly hard-boiled eggs every time.
At the other end of the spectrum, Kirk warned us to "run like the wind if anybody tells you to use your air fryer to scramble eggs." If you usually make them the old-fashioned way, like we do in this soft and fluffy scrambled eggs recipe, then you know that the eggs need constant stirring for that light-yet-creamy consistency. In the air fryer, scrambled eggs will not only cook unevenly, but they also tend to develop a rubbery texture.
Tips for air fryer hard-boiled eggs
Rachel Kirk provided some more crucial tips for how to achieve the best hard-boiled eggs in your air fryer, starting with a hot, preheated environment. "Set the air fryer to 275 degrees Fahrenheit and allow it to preheat" before placing the eggs in the basket, she advised. You can do a soft, medium, or hard-boiled egg in the air fryer. While times will vary, most recipes specify around 12 minutes for a soft yolk, 14 for a medium or jammy yolk, and 16 minutes for a hard-boiled egg.
Unlike boiling, air frying is a dry cooking method. Consequently, Kirk told us to "be cautious not to overcrowd them," since "the air flowing through freely is what cooks." A little preparation can help, too. "If you have air fryer liners, this is a great recipe to use them with!" said Kirk. "The liners help keep the eggs from rolling around too much." You can purchase air fryer liners online from Amazon like these disposable paper liners that come in round, square, and rectangular shapes.
Once you remove the hot eggs from the air fryer, shocking them in an ice water bath is the best way to stop them from overcooking. It's also a great tip for peeling hard-boiled eggs. If you're making a large batch of hard-boiled eggs to store in the fridge, the same idea of thermal shock applies; the trick to easily peel a cold hard-boiled egg is by placing it in warm or hot water.