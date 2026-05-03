This Buc-Ee's Fan-Favorite Brisket Item Is Stealing The Spotlight From Sandwiches

Buc-ee's has done a bang-up job making its name synonymous with brisket sandwiches. One of the most iconic sights at the Southern gas station/convenience store chain is the dedicated brisket-chopping counter, where employees cry out "Fresh brisket on the board!" to lure in customers. As a result, some of the most popular brisket in Texas comes from this gas station. Yet, as of late, Buc-ee's brisket sandwich is seeing competition from a sister product: the brisket burrito.

Not only is "Buc-ee's brisket burrito" even more fun to say than "Buc-ee's brisket sandwich," but many claim it's the chain's superior offering, if not the best burrito they've ever tasted. The tortilla is filled with brisket, potatoes (or sometimes rice), beans, and chipotle ranch. Customers rave about the generous serving of brisket and bold flavor profile highlighting the smokiness of the meat, all while the unique sauce ties everything together. That said, a subpar wrapper can ruin even the tastiest fillings, so you'll be glad to hear that the tortilla is one of the best parts. It's no wonder why, as many locations began making fresh tortillas in-store starting in 2025.

On Facebook, one customer deemed this brisket burrito "worth every penny," adding, "Move over brisket sandwich, I found your competition." Another commenter on the same post wrote, "I have heard from several people that these burritos are much better than the sandwiches." Why is the tide seemingly turning against Buc-ee's most famous food item? Possibly due to quality control issues.