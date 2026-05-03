This Buc-Ee's Fan-Favorite Brisket Item Is Stealing The Spotlight From Sandwiches
Buc-ee's has done a bang-up job making its name synonymous with brisket sandwiches. One of the most iconic sights at the Southern gas station/convenience store chain is the dedicated brisket-chopping counter, where employees cry out "Fresh brisket on the board!" to lure in customers. As a result, some of the most popular brisket in Texas comes from this gas station. Yet, as of late, Buc-ee's brisket sandwich is seeing competition from a sister product: the brisket burrito.
Not only is "Buc-ee's brisket burrito" even more fun to say than "Buc-ee's brisket sandwich," but many claim it's the chain's superior offering, if not the best burrito they've ever tasted. The tortilla is filled with brisket, potatoes (or sometimes rice), beans, and chipotle ranch. Customers rave about the generous serving of brisket and bold flavor profile highlighting the smokiness of the meat, all while the unique sauce ties everything together. That said, a subpar wrapper can ruin even the tastiest fillings, so you'll be glad to hear that the tortilla is one of the best parts. It's no wonder why, as many locations began making fresh tortillas in-store starting in 2025.
On Facebook, one customer deemed this brisket burrito "worth every penny," adding, "Move over brisket sandwich, I found your competition." Another commenter on the same post wrote, "I have heard from several people that these burritos are much better than the sandwiches." Why is the tide seemingly turning against Buc-ee's most famous food item? Possibly due to quality control issues.
Problems with Buc-ee's brisket sandwich may give the burrito an advantage
Even the biggest Buc-ee's fans note that some foods are going downhill recently, and, as iconic as it is, the brisket sandwich has been slammed for its egregiously fatty meat drowned in overly sweet sauce. Even worse, Buc-ee's took away the option to order sauceless sandwiches in 2025, angering many regulars. Customers may defect to the brisket burrito because it's more balanced.
Since chipotle ranch is the burrito's main condiment, it's definitely better for those who dislike Buc-ee's BBQ sauce. The multitude of fillings provides the burrito with a more dynamic flavor that pleases those who find the sandwich underwhelming. Even those who don't love Buc-ee's brisket say that the burrito is the superior delivery system. ""The brisket isn't good enough to be on its own," noted one Reddit user. "In the burrito though it's a good enough complement to the rest of the ingredients".
Both items cost about the same ($8.50 to $9), yet the burrito feels like a more complete, higher-value meal, leading some to purchase several popular Buc-ee's snacks to round out their sandwiches. Lastly, even when Buc-ee's brisket sandwich is at its best, you can find way better BBQ elsewhere in the South, which is why we put the sandwich on our list of Buc-ee's foods to avoid. Meanwhile, the burrito is a tad more unique — another reason why you might choose it instead.