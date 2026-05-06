McDonald's Employees Can't Stand These 10 Customer Habits

If you're ordering at McDonald's, do your server a favor: Get into the nitty gritty details straight away. If you want a Diet Coke with no ice, say it. If you want extra ketchup, say it. If you want to make your item a meal, say it. If you don't, your server will have to spend time asking you all of these questions anyway.

In the subreddit r/McDonaldsEmployees, one unnamed Reddit user talked about how frustrating it can be to "drag everything out" of a customer who isn't being specific enough with their order. They said the conversation can go something like this: "'I'd like a Happy Meal." Okay, which Happy Meal? 'Nuggets.' How many? '6 piece.' What's the sauce and the drink? 'Barbeque.' And the drink? 'Coke.'" They added that even after that whole exchange, the customer can still get annoyed because they wanted a medium Coke and extra fries, too. Of course, it's often because they didn't specify those details.

That's just one example. Many Reddit users who work at McDonald's say very similar things. For some, they sat the job wouldn't be so bad if it weren't for the fact that they often get the brunt of the customer's frustration if the order comes back wrong — even if it's the customer who is at fault for not being specific enough. So let this be the lesson: When it comes to ordering McDonald's, no detail is too small.