How To Use Leftover Fruit To Help Attract More Hummingbirds To Your Yard

The method for attracting fruit flies to your yard is, as you might expect, quite simple. All you do is take any set of guidelines for how to keep fruit flies out of your kitchen, and reverse them. Fruit flies are attracted to fermenting sugars on moist surfaces, as occurs with overripe fruits beginning to turn. So all you need to do is put out your overripe fruits somewhere that they'll stay moist and begin to ferment, and you can trust the fruit flies to do the rest.

In practice, this might look like hanging a squishy brown banana — or even just the peel — near the hummingbird feeder in your yard. The overripe banana will attract the hummingbirds as soon as the fruit flies show up, which never seems to take very long. Hummingbirds that are already accustomed to stopping in for a drink of nectar will be delighted at the additional food source, swinging by quite regularly to clean up any and all fruit flies in the vicinity.

Obviously, this method is not exclusive to bananas. Any and all rotting fruits and vegetables will attract fruit flies and other small insects, and the hummingbirds will be more than happy to take part in the entomological buffet. One word of warning, though: While it might be tempting to simply toss these overripe fruits in the garden, it really is best to hang them at least 4 feet off the ground. Any lower than that, and the hummingbirds may still show up to feed, but they will be in danger from housecats and other terrestrial predators. Suspended in the air, though, especially beside a sugar-water feeder, you'll have a whole spread for those favorite avian visitors.