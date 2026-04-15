Got A Little Extra Sugar? Make Your Garden A Buffet For Hummingbirds With One Easy Step

In the wild, hummingbirds eat tree sap and nectar from flowers, as well as flying insects like gnats. Because not all areas have abundant access to the types of plants and flowers that produce nectar for hummingbirds, many people like to help out by placing hummingbird feeders in their backyards. You can attract hummingbirds to your yard by planting flowers and fruits that attract birds, and by making your own hummingbird nectar. All you need to turn your own garden into a buffet for hummingbirds is some white sugar, water, and a hummingbird feeder.

To make hummingbird feed that is as close as possible to the nectar that the birds consume naturally, only use refined white sugar and water. Do not add anything else, especially not red dye, which can be harmful to hummingbirds. Only use white sugar, not brown sugar, powdered sugar, honey, agave syrup, or corn syrup. The ideal ratio for your ingredients is one part sugar and four parts water (tap water is fine). Mix the ingredients thoroughly until the sugar is dissolved. After filling your feeder, extra sugar water can be kept in a sealed container in your fridge for up to a week.

The best place to put a hummingbird feeder is a shady spot that is quiet. Hanging it near a tree is ideal, but keep it away from windows. You can also place it near rosemary, which is a fragrant hanging herb that is a hummingbird magnet. You should clean and refill the feeder every other day or if it gets moldy. Pour out any leftover sugar water and wash the feeder thoroughly using hot water, hydrogen peroxide or diluted white vinegar, and a toothbrush. After cleaning, refill it with fresh nectar.