Why Wrapping Aluminum Foil Around Hummingbird Feeders Is A Smart Idea

Creating a wildlife-friendly outdoor space around your home is a gift that keeps on giving. Not only do you have the satisfaction of knowing that you are helping to steward the land and care for the other creatures we share it with, but you also get the added benefit of being able to observe them as they come and go. If you really commit to the process, you can plant different fruits to attract birds and take on projects like turning old crocks into bird baths. One of the simplest ways to attract some of the most exciting birds to your home, however, is a simple hummingbird feeder filled with sugar water. Though, if you do install one of these, you may want to consider wrapping it in foil.

It might look a bit strange, but a foil wrap can actually help make your hummingbird feeders much safer for the birds. As it turns out, while hummingbirds love visiting these brightly colored reservoirs, they can actually pose several serious risks. Particularly when the weather is warm, these feeders are prone to spoilage, with the sugary mixture inside fermenting or growing mold and harmful bacteria. On top of that, simply by sitting in the sun on a hot day, the liquid can heat up enough to negatively impact the metabolic rates of these tiny, delicate creatures. Reusing leftover lightly-used aluminum foil by crinkling it up and wrapping it around the reservoir serves to insulate the feeder and reflect light, keeping the temperature low and slowing the growth of any pathogens.