5 Ways To Reuse Aluminum Foil In The Kitchen

Aluminum foil is just one of those things every kitchen should — and likely does — have. It can be used for cooking, roasting, baking, and aiding in a quick and painless cleanup, but did you know you can actually wash and reuse your aluminum foil, too? Beyond the traditional uses, there are plenty of clever aluminum foil hacks to get a little extra juice out of that shiny roll.

But, before you reuse it, you'll want to ensure its properly cleaned. That foil you used to catch hard, caked-on, caramelized drippings from a batch of roasted sweet potatoes likely won't be redeemable, but foil used to line a pan when baking cookies has lots of life left in it. You can easily hand wash used aluminum foil by soaking it in a bit of warm, soapy water to help lift or dissolve any stuck-on food particles.

Once the bigger chunks have been softened, gently wipe away any remaining grease or food bits until the foil has been restored to its former glory. Press it flat to remove any wrinkles and manually dry with paper towels or a hand towel or let air dry. You now have a perfectly pre-loved piece of foil that can be used for all kinds of things beyond just cooking — and here are some of the best ways.