The Vintage Aluminum Foil Trick Redditors Swear By To Save Money

We all love a frugal household hack. Some of us like to repurpose food jars into storage containers. Others ditch the harsh chemicals and make their own cleaners out of vinegar, baking soda, and water. Switching to microfiber cloths instead of paper towels is another popular one — anything to save a buck and the environment. But there's one hack so simple and so overlooked that you'll wonder how you never thought of it before. It's reusing your aluminum foil. That's it.

After you've wrapped and stored your food in a shiny piece of aluminum foil, you can, in fact, use it again — as long as you do it the right way. This isn't a new trick either. In a Reddit thread, one user said, "My grandma rinsed and reused foil until it crumbled. I rolled my eyes then, now I catch myself doing it. Funny how those 'silly' habits end up smart."

In a separate thread, another curious Redditor asked others if they wash and reuse aluminum foil, to which the grand majority replied that they absolutely do. One commenter noted getting two to three uses out of it. Another said they reuse it 95% of the time, depending on what's on it. And yet another explained their washing process. "I just let it soak in some soapy water, then press it flat and lightly scrub whatever little bits are still stuck on. easy peasy," they shared.