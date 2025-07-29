Don't Throw Out Empty Aluminum Foil Boxes — Transform Them Into A Clever Storage Solution For Silicone Baking Mats
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Silicone baking mats are perfect for preventing baked goods from sticking to your baking sheet or pan. They can even be used outside of the oven to roll out dough on your countertop. But one of the biggest problems that home bakers face after making the switch to silicone baking mats is storage. Should you store your silicone mats rolled up or flat? What is the best way to store baking mats to prevent damage and keep them clean? We have found a creative, no-waste solution: Use your old aluminum foil or parchment paper boxes.
Rather than throw out empty plastic wrap or aluminum foil boxes, you can reuse them to store rolled up silicone baking mats. This will keep your mats secure and protected from dust and tears, as well as create a compact and convenient storage solution. If you bought silicone mats because they are a reusable, eco-friendly alternative to parchment paper, you'll appreciate how this storage method allows you to further reduce waste in your home. You can find a new use for something you already have rather than buying another storage container.
Rolling your mats up and keeping them in a cardboard box will prevent creases and damage and preserve the non-stick coating on the mat. The mats will also be protected from dust and debris that could damage the coating. If this method won't work for you, here's another of the best ways to store your silicone baking mats.
Other creative ways to store silicone baking mats
Of course, there are a lot of other ways that you can safely store your silicone baking mats. In addition to being an ingenious way to store canned food, magazine holders can also be used to store silicone baking mats in your cabinet or pantry. If you don't want to lay the mats flat in a drawer or cabinet for storage, you can roll them up and stick them inside a magazine holder or even use an empty paper towel tube or a plastic shower curtain ring to keep them from unrolling. You can also wrap them around your rolling pin and store them in a drawer, or simply roll them up loosely and secure them with a removable sticker or a Silpat Sil-band.
You can roll mats up and store them upright in a basket using the Dollar Store solution we recommend for storing kitchen towels. If you want the simplest, no-fuss storage method, just leave them on the bottom of your baking sheets and store them upright or horizontally wherever you store your baking items. If you store your mats flat, don't put anything heavy on top of them, and make sure they are protected from sharp objects and excessive heat and sunlight.