Don't Throw Out Empty Aluminum Foil Boxes — Transform Them Into A Clever Storage Solution For Silicone Baking Mats

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Silicone baking mats are perfect for preventing baked goods from sticking to your baking sheet or pan. They can even be used outside of the oven to roll out dough on your countertop. But one of the biggest problems that home bakers face after making the switch to silicone baking mats is storage. Should you store your silicone mats rolled up or flat? What is the best way to store baking mats to prevent damage and keep them clean? We have found a creative, no-waste solution: Use your old aluminum foil or parchment paper boxes.

Rather than throw out empty plastic wrap or aluminum foil boxes, you can reuse them to store rolled up silicone baking mats. This will keep your mats secure and protected from dust and tears, as well as create a compact and convenient storage solution. If you bought silicone mats because they are a reusable, eco-friendly alternative to parchment paper, you'll appreciate how this storage method allows you to further reduce waste in your home. You can find a new use for something you already have rather than buying another storage container.

Rolling your mats up and keeping them in a cardboard box will prevent creases and damage and preserve the non-stick coating on the mat. The mats will also be protected from dust and debris that could damage the coating. If this method won't work for you, here's another of the best ways to store your silicone baking mats.