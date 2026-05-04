5 Recipes To Bookmark For A Cheap & Delicious Memorial Day Menu

When Memorial Day weekend finally rolls around, it officially starts to feel like summer. In most places in the country, it's starting to get seriously warm, and the days stretch out longer and longer each day. And considering that a lot of people have a three-day weekend, it's the perfect opportunity to get outside, start up the grill, and enjoy a feast with friends and family members to celebrate. But with rapidly rising grocery prices, you may be feeling pinched when planning a picnic this year. That's exactly why we're highlighting some of our favorite affordable Memorial Day recipes that don't sacrifice on flavor — but that won't break the bank either.

We're starting with a light and refreshing appetizer that will get your Memorial Day meal off to a great start, and following it up with an entree and other dishes that can round out your spread. There's even a fun, spritzy drink you can make that will quench your thirst and keep you feeling cool as temps are on the rise. Memorial Day has never tasted so good.