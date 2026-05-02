Why Drinking Coffee In A Heatwave Can Turn Hazardous

Most of us can't start the day without a morning cup of coffee. Unfortunately, that hot cup of brew or mid-afternoon iced coffee fix might be a hazard to your health during a heatwave. With summer fast approaching, heat waves increase the potential for dehydration which can lead to heat stroke and other serious heat-related health problems. Excessive heat causes water and electrolyte loss through sweat, and coffee can cause even more fluid loss, catalyzing dehydration and hastening its related issues.

The caffeine content in coffee is a diuretic, which draws water out of the body through defecation, urination, and sweat. While we usually welcome coffee's ability to make us poop, losing more fluid on top of increased sweat output during a heat wave puts you in danger of dehydration. Coffee is less of a diuretic than beer, for example, because its high water content balances out its diuretic properties. And most regular coffee drinkers don't feel coffee's diuretic effects as they build a tolerance to caffeine. However, new coffee drinkers or heavy coffee drinkers might want to think twice before imbibing or overindulging. If you're new to coffee, you should abstain during a heatwave or accompany coffee with a large glass of water. The same goes for other caffeinated beverages like energy drinks. As long as seasoned coffee drinkers keep their caffeine intake under 400 milligrams a day, dehydration shouldn't be too much of an issue.