Why Drinking Coffee In A Heatwave Can Turn Hazardous
Most of us can't start the day without a morning cup of coffee. Unfortunately, that hot cup of brew or mid-afternoon iced coffee fix might be a hazard to your health during a heatwave. With summer fast approaching, heat waves increase the potential for dehydration which can lead to heat stroke and other serious heat-related health problems. Excessive heat causes water and electrolyte loss through sweat, and coffee can cause even more fluid loss, catalyzing dehydration and hastening its related issues.
The caffeine content in coffee is a diuretic, which draws water out of the body through defecation, urination, and sweat. While we usually welcome coffee's ability to make us poop, losing more fluid on top of increased sweat output during a heat wave puts you in danger of dehydration. Coffee is less of a diuretic than beer, for example, because its high water content balances out its diuretic properties. And most regular coffee drinkers don't feel coffee's diuretic effects as they build a tolerance to caffeine. However, new coffee drinkers or heavy coffee drinkers might want to think twice before imbibing or overindulging. If you're new to coffee, you should abstain during a heatwave or accompany coffee with a large glass of water. The same goes for other caffeinated beverages like energy drinks. As long as seasoned coffee drinkers keep their caffeine intake under 400 milligrams a day, dehydration shouldn't be too much of an issue.
More precautions and ways to hydrate during a heatwave
Supplementing coffee with water and electrolyte drinks during a heat wave is important, whether you're a seasoned coffee drinker or not. But there are plenty of other drinks and foods to keep you hydrated. If you're not a big water drinker, you can eat your hydration with fruits and veggies. Enjoy an iced coffee alongside a smoothie in the morning or a large bowl of fruit. While fruit juices seem hydrating, a high sugar content can also act as a diuretic and hasten dehydration. Beer and other alcoholic spirits are also diuretics to avoid during a heatwave despite the refreshing sip of a frozen margarita or an ice cold beer. Foods high in protein and other heavy foods can cause an increase in body temperature which will also put you in more of a risk of heat stroke during a heat wave. So, swap that barbecue dinner for a cooling summer salad or a large platter of grilled veggies. Try this mint and melon fruit salad for dessert.
Drinking plenty of water is incredibly important, but you should also supplement with an electrolyte drink as too much water can flush out vital electrolytes leading to water intoxication. If you don't want to buy electrolyte drinks, you can easily make electrolyte water at home with four ingredients including water, a critters fruit, salt, and honey. Coconut water is another delicious electrolyte option for hydration during a heat wave.