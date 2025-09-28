How To Make A Natural Electrolyte Drink With Just 4 Ingredients
Most older adults, individuals who participate in sports, or those who work outdoors in the sun, are likely to experience dehydration at some point in their lives. But, there's an easy, preventable fix: an electrolyte beverage. Julia Zumpano, RD, LD, shared with Cleveland Clinic that "Electrolytes regulate our pH and our fluid balance. They are essential for our heart, our muscles, our brain, and our nerves to function." Despite the promise of hydration, many popular store-bought sports and electrolyte drinks are filled with unnecessary ingredients that don't actually aid in rehydrating.
If you're looking to naturally power up your water without additives like dyes and artificial sugars, making your own electrolyte drink is the way to go. Most of the ingredients used to make an electrolytes beverage are found in your kitchen: Himalayan salt or sea salt for sodium and trace minerals; lemon, lime, or grapefruit juices which are good sources of sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium; raw honey, or other sweetener to add to electrolytes intake; and coconut water, a natural hydrator and potassium-rich beverage. You can also use fruit and veggies that are mostly water, such as watermelon and cucumber, for added nutrients.
What is the best drink recipe for electrolytes?
There are a variety of ways to ensure you stay hydrated, including eating water-packed fruits and vegetables daily, as well as consuming bone broths. But if you'd like to get ahead of potential dehydration, consider keeping a refreshing pitcher of a homemade electrolyte beverage in your fridge. Compared to store-bought brands, you'll have more control over sugar content and electrolyte ingredients, plus it is often a more convenient and affordable option when opting for homemade.
As for what flavor to pick? That's entirely up to you. Do your research to find a recipe that works best for you, but a good starting point is for every 4 cups of water (or coconut water), add 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of salt, 2-4 tablespoons of raw honey, and the juice of one citrus, such as lemon or lime — or a similar hydrating fruit of choice. If you're in search of the best drink for electrolytes, but low on time, we ranked the 14 Best-Tasting Electrolyte Drinks To Buy At The Grocery Store to grab the best option in a pinch.