How To Make A Natural Electrolyte Drink With Just 4 Ingredients

Most older adults, individuals who participate in sports, or those who work outdoors in the sun, are likely to experience dehydration at some point in their lives. But, there's an easy, preventable fix: an electrolyte beverage. Julia Zumpano, RD, LD, shared with Cleveland Clinic that "Electrolytes regulate our pH and our fluid balance. They are essential for our heart, our muscles, our brain, and our nerves to function." Despite the promise of hydration, many popular store-bought sports and electrolyte drinks are filled with unnecessary ingredients that don't actually aid in rehydrating.

If you're looking to naturally power up your water without additives like dyes and artificial sugars, making your own electrolyte drink is the way to go. Most of the ingredients used to make an electrolytes beverage are found in your kitchen: Himalayan salt or sea salt for sodium and trace minerals; lemon, lime, or grapefruit juices which are good sources of sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium; raw honey, or other sweetener to add to electrolytes intake; and coconut water, a natural hydrator and potassium-rich beverage. You can also use fruit and veggies that are mostly water, such as watermelon and cucumber, for added nutrients.