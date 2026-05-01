The Nostalgic Peanut Butter Brand Sold At Costco That You're Better Off Skipping

Peanut butter is a pantry staple for many households. We all have our favorites but whether you opt for the natural kind or the good old fashioned sugar-loaded stuff we all know and love, it's safe to say that most jars don't last very long — and peanut butter can be a pretty expensive item on your weekly list. So, it's great when you can shop in bulk at places like Costco, especially if there are multiple brands on offer. If you plan on grabbing some during your next run, we do have some suggestions and one is passing on a particularly nostalgic brand: Skippy.

A reviewer from Tasting Table recently tested out all of the nut butters available at her local Costco store to recommend three nut butters to buy and two to skip and, unfortunately, Skippy fell to the bottom of the list. Everything is all about preference, of course, but the classic spread just didn't stack up against some of the more natural tasting options available.

The texture of the Skippy creamy variety was solid. It performed well on toast, gliding perfectly across the warm bread while retaining its thick structure, but the flavor was lacking. Skippy is made from real roasted peanuts but it also contains some add-ins like sugar, salt, and a hydrogenated vegetable oil composed of cottonseed, soybean, and rapeseed. Our tester felt like this led to an artificial taste that was overly sweet and she missed the nutty flavor of a natural peanut butter.