Why You May Want To Skip Buying Deli Meat, Even At The Cheapest Grocery Store

Deli meats are an undeniable staple of the American diet. Two slices of mayonnaise-smeared bread stacked with meat and cheese — and maybe some lettuce and tomato, if you're lucky — is the symbol of lunch in this country. And while every component is important, the way the sandwich is constructed usually begins with whatever meat is in the center — it's a turkey and Swiss, or a ham and cheddar, not the other way around. But while this staple dish is both durable and eminently portable, there is one downside significant downside to it, particularly these days: Deli meats are way more expensive than they need to be.

Step up to the deli counter, and the lowest price you are likely to see for the meats is about $8 per pound. With that at the bottom, they often climb much, much higher. Stop into Trader Joe's for some organic sliced turkey, for example, and you're looking at $5.99 for a 6-ounce package. That's $16 a pound for that deli meat. At that price, you could be eating USDA choice ribeye instead.

There is, of course, certainly a convenience factor to these packaged deli meats. They are sold sliced and ready to go, all you have to do is open the package, slap it on some bread, and lunch is made. But is that convenience really worth the cost? We don't think so, especially once you start delving into the other issues with sliced deli meats.