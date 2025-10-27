Americans Consume The Most Ultra-Processed Calories From This Unexpected Type Of Food

We all know that the modern American food system relies heavily on ultra-processed ingredients. But if you aren't careful, these processed foods can end up being a pretty significant part of your diet. And while thinking of ultra-processed foods probably has you envisioning items like big bags of Doritos chips and sleeves of Oreo cookies, new research has shown a surprising top source for ultra-processed calories in Americans' diets: sandwiches.

That's right, a 2025 study by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) showed that it was not cookies, chips, or even soda that contributed the highest number of ultra-processed calories to American meals, but the standard lunchtime staple. When you stop to think about it, it makes a lot of sense. For one thing, burgers were included in this category, and we know how much Americans love their burgers. But, beyond that, many eat a sandwich for lunch most days, and a lot of sandwiches out there are actually made from ultra-processed foodstuffs.

While it can be tough to put a finger on exactly what "ultra-processed food" really means, the CDC defines it as "industrial formulations of processed foods that typically [contain] unnatural additives, such as colorings or emulsifiers." Under that definition, you can't help but look differently at those blocks of perfectly uniform lunch meat, the individually wrapped slices of cheese food, and the loaf of sandwich bread packed full of things like sodium stearoyl lactylate and distilled monoglycerides that go in your lunch box every day.