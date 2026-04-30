The Ultimate Costco Grocery List For A Legendary Cinco De Mayo Party
Cinco de Mayo is creeping up, and you might be scrambling to figure out what ingredients you need for a fun party spread. While the holiday is widely celebrated in the United States, particularly as a way to drink alcohol and eat chips, it's not as popular in Mexico despite its historical roots. But, like any holiday, this obviously ranges and isn't one-size-fits-all. My in-laws are Mexican, and I have been to dozens upon dozens (probably hitting the 100+ mark soon) of fiestas, carne asadas, barbecues, and the like. So, I have some first-hand insights on what you need to create the best Cinco de Mayo party.
Some of these items are Mexico-based brands, while others are things I see at virtually every party. I also want to preface that these items may vary, and by no means am I saying every Mexican/Mexican- American family uses all these products; your family may use different things, or you may never have seen an item at your family's party. I know this can be deeply personal, so just take these as mere suggestions. Now that we've got that important disclaimer out of the way, let's get into it.
Cholula Hot Sauce Original
No matter how big or small your Cinco de Mayo party is, you'll want some form of hot sauce to bring the heat. Costco sells a few options, and one of them is none other than Cholula, which is one of my personal favorites. At Costco, you will get two 12-ounce bottles that people can add to anything — beans, tacos, whatever you're serving up.
This hot sauce is made in Mexico and contains arbol and piquin chiles, spices, and other ingredients. I think it's approachably spicy. It is certainly not extraordinarily hot, but it brings some heat when needed. You can pre-add it to certain things, such as using it as part of a marinade for chicken wings, but you could also leave it on the table so people can add it to whatever they desire.
Tajín Clásico Seasoning
Many people likely have a bottle of Tajín in their pantry right now; I know I do. It's an absolute staple for your fiesta, too. One of the easiest ways to use it is to pair it with fruit, whether that's pineapple, mango, or something else, for a refreshing treat. At Costco, you'll get two 14-ounce bottles of the seasoning's Clásico flavor. The ingredients are simple: chili peppers, sea salt, dehydrated lime juice, and some silicone dioxide to help prevent caking.
It offers a tangy, salty, light heat, meaning it's multi-dimensional beyond just spice. It also pairs well with vegetables. I particularly like it with jicama and cucumber. You can also think outside the box by using Tajín in unexpected ways, such as seasoning nuts to serve at the party.
Manzanita Sol Apple Soda
Manzanita Sol is a staple, and the apple soda is absolutely delicious. This Costco product comes with 24 12-ounce cans for your Cinco de Mayo party. It's made with apple juice concentrate, high fructose corn syrup, and a handful of other ingredients. It's a soda after all, so don't expect it to be the most wholesome beverage one can drink, but it is popular and delicious.
I don't see too many apple sodas on the market, that's for sure. I actually prefer Mundet, but Costco doesn't sell that one (yet). Make sure the soda is served ice cold so you can get the most refreshing apple-y experience. Keep these in a cooler along with other sodas or boxed juices.
Takis Rolled Tortilla Chips
If you want some flavorful chips to set out, then Takis are a must-have. These are especially popular among the teens and kids in our family, but they're a hit for all ages who want something crunchy and spicy. You'll get 50 mini bags of 1-ounce spicy rolled tortilla chips, which are perfect for a party. To be honest, some guests might have more than one bag, so the more chips the merrier.
Costco also sells a 40-bag box that is 3.25 ounces each if you want more chips by weight or perhaps want to pour the contents into a chip bowl. Both of these are the classic hot chili pepper and lime flavor, but you can also locate the Blue Heat at Costco if you want to go that route. I recommend sticking with the traditional, but you'll get a spicy, limey, corn-flavored rolled chip either way.
Rosarita Organic Refried Beans
It's certainly more affordable to buy a big ol' bag of beans and make it yourself, but if you're planning an entire party, that might not be feasible. The Rosarita Organic Refried Beans are a good alternative if you don't have time. You'll get eight 1-pound cans to use as you wish. I really like these beans because they're made with pinto beans, coconut oil, and seasonings like onion powder, cumin, chili pepper, and other ingredients.
They are already pretty salty, and while they're ready to eat as is, you could always jazz them up with added seasonings, lime juice, fresh chopped cilantro, or hot sauce. They're already refried, which means they're mashed up; they're good to spread on a tostada, add to a burrito, or even use as the base of seven-layer dip where you want a smoother texture. If you're making a big batch of something, simply open multiple cans and heat up as required.
Sabritas Peanuts Variety Pack
Sabritas is a popular brand in Mexico, and this peanut pack is perfect for a party. You'll get 30 individually packed portions with four flavors: hot, salt and lime, spicy, and Japanese. The Japanese ones are especially popular. I see them all the time at Mexican markets near me. These have a crunchy wheat and malted barley flour coating with an umami kick of soy sauce and MSG.
The variety pack offers a range of flavors to choose from, and they're perfect for snacking when you want to offer something other than basics like tortilla or potato chips. The packaging says not to serve it to children under four years old, so that's something to keep in mind. Save these for an adult party, or make sure they're out of reach of the kids.
Daisy Brand Sour Cream Squeeze
Sour cream isn't necessarily vital, but it can enhance several foods you might serve at a Cinco de Mayo party. The Daisy brand sour cream comes in squeezable 14-ounce tubes, making it really easy to apply as needed. The standard container tends to get messy as people dip the serving spoon and serve themselves, inevitably touching the food and picking up random globs of beans or meat, turning the all-white sour cream into a rainbow of stuck-on bits.
The squeeze containers are perfect for a party, so guests can add sour cream to tacos, burritos, tinga, or whatever you make. It may be more of a Tex-Mex ingredient, but it's still a great pick for a gathering, seeing as Costco doesn't sell crema. You could combine sour cream with salsa to create a creamy salsa dip, if you want to go that route.
Coca-Cola
I don't think I've ever been to a function without Coca-Cola. Now, this might just be my family and extended family, but it's the beverage of choice you'll see every time. It's as American as apple pie, but that's just how it is. Hosting a Cinco de Mayo party doesn't mean you have to get only Mexican-made products.
You can grab a 30-count of the mini 7.5-ounce cans of Coca-Cola at Costco. I think these are even better than the regular can size because people are more inclined to finish their beverage rather than leaving half-drunk cans all around the house or outside as they mix and mingle and forget. It's much less wasteful. Plus, Coke makes a good mixer for several types of alcohol. Alternatively, use Coke, mint, and lime juice to create a mocktail. You'll find plenty of uses for this well-known soda.
Cacique Ranchero Queso Fresco
If you need a cheese for your party, consider getting the Cacique Ranchero Queso Fresco that comes with two large rounds (40 ounces of total product). This type of cheese is crumbly with a mild dairy flavor that makes it easy to enjoy. It is perfect to crumble over just about anything you serve. People can add it to tacos or on top of beans. There's no wrong way to use it, and you can leave a portion out for people to serve themselves.
Unlike a more potent cheese, like crumbled feta, people are inclined to generously add it to their food thanks to its mildness. You'll sometimes see it in foods like chile relleno. While it can crumble, you can also cut it into slices or wedges to eat it that way.
Mexican beer
If you're having a Cinco de Mayo party, you might as well get Mexican beer to wash down all the scrumptious food. Lucky for you, Costco sells three Mexican cervezas: La Cerveza del Pacífico Clara Lager, Corona Extra, and Modelo Especial Beer. All three of these are among the most popular Mexican beer brands. Modelo and Corona come in glass bottles, while Pacifico is available in cans.
The trio is available with 24 12-ounce bottles or cans. Pick one if you're loyal to a certain brand, or you may prefer to mix and match based on how many beers you need for the function. All three are lighter beers in terms of alcohol content — 4.6% ABV and under. Serve ice cold (usually in a cooler covered in ice) for best results. You could even have a side of freshly cut lime wedges for people to squeeze in.
Guerrero 6-Inch White Corn Tortillas
By all means, you can feel free to make tortillas from scratch. But the amount you'll need for a Cinco de Mayo party means you might be making them for hours, if not all day and night long. By then, they're not even fresh anymore. Save yourself the hand cramps and buy the Guerrero 6-Inch White Corn Tortillas instead. These tortillas are smaller and best suited for foods like tacos and enchiladas.
Alternatively, you could keep some out so people can use them as a vehicle to scoop up meat or beans. You wouldn't want to use them for burritos, as they won't fit much inside. Fry the tortillas whole to use as a tostada base, or cut them into wedges for chips or chilaquiles. All 110 tortillas will be gone in a flash. No need to worry about leftovers; in fact, you might need to buy a couple of packs, or more, depending on your total guest count.
Limes
Speaking of limes, you're going to need a lot of them for your party. They are highly versatile, and you'll get plenty of use out of them in all sorts of dishes and drinks. Cut them into quarter wedges, and place them out in a bowl for people to serve themselves. Keep them next to chopped white onion and cilantro; this trio gets a lot of use at parties. Just put them in a separate container so they don't get onion-y, in case people want to use them for their drinks. Squeeze the limes onto guac, tacos, beer, you name it.
Lime juice brings a fresh and juicy element to anything it touches. Costco is a great place to buy limes in bulk (3 pounds), so you don't have to make a separate stop at a market. You could even juice them to make a lime agua fresca, or macerate them for an upgraded homemade limeade.
Organic avocados
While you're in the produce section getting those limes, you might as well pick up the five-count bag of avocados. If you want to go all out, you can make your own guacamole or simply keep sliced avocados out for people to incorporate into their dishes. Follow your own recipe or find one you like, as this is highly personal.
Some people add tomatoes, jalapeños, and other ingredients to guac, but it depends on the flavor profile and consistency you're looking for. This crave-worthy guacamole recipe calls for a singular tomato, which adds color and texture without overwhelming the dip. You may need to buy more than one bag based on how many guests you're having and what you plan to use the avocados for.
505 Southwestern Flame Roasted Green Chile
I didn't see any jalapeños at Costco, so these flame-roasted green chiles are a good alternative. This product can replicate the smokiness you'd get if you put the chiles on the grill or the comal. When you're planning a large party, it's always welcome to save time and effort without impacting the overall flavor of the food you're offering.
The 505 Southwestern 40-ounce product is like a salsa of sorts since the chiles are already blended with garlic, salt, and lime juice. That means you can incorporate it into salsa, beans, guacamole, chicken, or whatever you want. It works well in mole verde or chilaquiles verde when paired with other ingredients (basically, don't use it as a total salsa replacement; you'll still want tomatillos at the very least). Alternatively, you can set it aside with other garnishes, such as chopped onions, sliced jalapeños, or cilantro, for people to add as desired.
Kirkland Signature Organic Salsa
Obviously, you can make your own salsa, and if you have a family recipe and want to impress your guests, that's definitely the way to go. However, you can make the party-planning process easier by purchasing it from a place like Costco; this is ideal since you get two 38-ounce containers, and people can gobble up salsa like there's no tomorrow.
Leave the medium Kirkland salsa as it comes, or find ways to add flavor to give it more intrigue. Canned fire-roasted tomatoes can offer a smoky acidity that mimics charred tomatoes one might use in a homemade version. Give it a fruity spin with diced pineapple, bring tang with lime juice or vinegar, or ramp up the heat with more chiles. Nobody at the party has to know it was store-bought with these little enhancements.
Rotisserie chicken
You probably already buy Costco's prepared, hot rotisserie chicken in your daily life, but it works just as well for a fiesta. My in-laws often buy rotisserie chicken when we're in a time crunch and just want a tasty meal. You can simply carve out the meat, ladle over some piping hot mole, and dinner's ready.
The same applies to a party if cooking chicken from scratch seems too laborious or messy. The cooked chicken can be used for just about anything: enchiladas, quesadillas, tostadas, etc. It's already seasoned, which streamlines your party preparation even more, but feel free to add more as needed or find alternative ways to elevate the poultry. Incorporate it into a dip, use it as the base of a soup, and so on. If you have the time, you could grill the Kirkland Signature air-chilled drumsticks from scratch if you prefer home-cooked chicken.
Tostitos Salsa Verde
I see these Tostitos Salsa Verde corn chips all over Mexico, and while I've spotted them in certain grocery stores in the U.S., it's definitely not the most common chip out there. It seems pretty new to Costco as well, because there are only a handful of reviews. I'll help you out: Buy these for your Cinco de Mayo party. They have a unique and complex flavor that sets them apart from other staples like Doritos or Cheetos.
They are seasoned with ingredients such as tomato powder, onion powder, paprika, chiles, and more to give them a memorable, yet somewhat fresh and zesty flavor. You'll get 28 bags from Costco, and they're quite a bit larger than 1-ounce chip options you'll frequently see; each bag is actually over 2.6 ounces. You can open a few and put them in a bowl, or leave them as-is for people to open and eat. You can even use them as a party favor. We set them out for my toddler's birthday, and they were gone so quickly. People love these chips.
Nestle Abuelita Hot Chocolate Drink
It might be a bit hot on Cinco de Mayo to make a hot chocolate of sorts, but save your Nestle Abuelita Hot Chocolate Drink Tablets for a nighttime beverage. The tablet wording makes it sound like medicine, but these are effectively sugar, cocoa, and other ingredients, pressed into rounds. They have small indentations to make it easy to snap into smaller pieces. Kids (and adults) often like to eat the pieces on their own, like a piece of candy.
Pour milk into a pot, then stir in the Abuelita chocolate until fully incorporated. This Costco item comes with 24 tablets, so you can make enough for a crowd. You could make anything from mousse to smoothies with them if a hot chocolate doesn't seem like a good fit for a party. Ibarra is another common brand for this type of product, but it's not sold at Costco.
Methodology
As I mentioned at the start, these are my personal insights from all the parties I've gone to with my family. I'm just one person and don't speak for an entire culture. While many of these items can be purchased elsewhere, Costco has them in bulk, making them ideal for larger crowds.
Yes, there might be more authentic options elsewhere, but this is purely about what to get at Costco to make your Cinco de Mayo party the best it can be. I have personally tried nearly all of these and/or seen these at parties I have attended. Whip up some staple Mexican recipes for the party and pair the food with any number of the aforementioned ingredients.