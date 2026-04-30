The Ultimate Costco Grocery List For A Legendary Cinco De Mayo Party

Cinco de Mayo is creeping up, and you might be scrambling to figure out what ingredients you need for a fun party spread. While the holiday is widely celebrated in the United States, particularly as a way to drink alcohol and eat chips, it's not as popular in Mexico despite its historical roots. But, like any holiday, this obviously ranges and isn't one-size-fits-all. My in-laws are Mexican, and I have been to dozens upon dozens (probably hitting the 100+ mark soon) of fiestas, carne asadas, barbecues, and the like. So, I have some first-hand insights on what you need to create the best Cinco de Mayo party.

Some of these items are Mexico-based brands, while others are things I see at virtually every party. I also want to preface that these items may vary, and by no means am I saying every Mexican/Mexican- American family uses all these products; your family may use different things, or you may never have seen an item at your family's party. I know this can be deeply personal, so just take these as mere suggestions. Now that we've got that important disclaimer out of the way, let's get into it.