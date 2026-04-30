The Grocery Stores That Use Dynamic Pricing — And What That Means For Your Wallet

If you've been following the latest trends in how grocery stores are run, you may have heard about dynamic pricing. The strategy, which also goes by several other names including algorithmic pricing and surveillance pricing, essentially boils down to using personal data and tracking to change the price of products on the fly, depending on who is buying and when. Some online retailers like Amazon have been doing this for years, but in the age of AI more attention is being paid, and the practice has been particularly controversial when applied to staples like food, with the worry that companies can use the practice to push up what they charge individual customers to maximize their profits and drive further inflation in grocery prices. And while serious abuses have not become common yet, the practice is being employed by lots of prominent grocery companies, including Walmart, Kroger, Target, Safeway, Alberton's, and more.

Given its reliance around algorithmic prices and personal data, dynamic pricing is still mostly limited to online retail. This makes it particularly hard to notice because you are being targeted directly through your browser, so you aren't seeing the prices other people are being offered. Much of the current dynamic pricing is on platforms like Instacart, and a Consumer Reports investigation even found that the cost of individual items could change by as much as 23% from customer to customer. But that is only the beginning of what dynamic pricing could evolve into, including moving into brick-and-mortar stores.