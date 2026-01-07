New Facial Recognition Technology Has One Popular Grocery Chain Under Scrutiny

If you are worried about how technology may affect your shopping experience in the future, you may want to pay close attention to what's going on at Wegmans. The grocery chain has been called out for its use of biometric surveillance. When you go into a Wegmans location that uses this technology, the store can scan and save your biometric data through the use of facial recognition, eye scans, and even voice scans.

While Wegmans is known to be cheap, now if you head in for a loaf of bread, cameras will scan your face and eyes to compare with a database. If you speak to anyone, they will do the same with your voice. This company says it can "convert or share" this data, which is both vague and concerning language. Studies show these biometric scans have a much higher error rate for darker-skinned individuals, especially women.

Currently, the technology is in use at some New York City locations, but the company also said it's in "a handful of states," according to Newsday. The doors are marked with warnings that state this is happening, so at least it's not totally cloak and dagger, but only New York City stores are required to post these alerts.

Wegmans has said that, like other retailers, it uses cameras for security. However, some stores that have demonstrated "elevated risk" now use facial recognition technology, "to identify individuals who have been previously flagged for misconduct," a spokesperson told Fox News. It's worth noting that in some stores this identification can be based on an internal database and not necessarily because anyone has been convicted of a crime. A shopper can be merely suspected of a crime by store staff.