The Buc-Ee's Snack Box Fans Buy When They Can't Make The Trip

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Bearing an iconic beaver logo and known for sprawling gas pumps and sparkling restrooms, Buc-ee's has garnered a fervent following among fans far and wide. Travelers flock to this rest stop to sample such popular Buc-ee's snacks as banana pudding, brisket sandwiches, saltwater taffy, and more. If you're far away and still want to taste the comforts of a home away from home, you can order a Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets Snack Box from Walmart, which offers six bags of different flavored Beaver Nuggets and Nug-ee's.

For the uninitiated, Beaver Nuggets are bite-sized pieces of puffed corn that come in a number of different flavors. Known for an irresistibly crispy texture and subtly sweet taste, this is one snack you can't miss at Buc-ee's. The six-pack from Walmart offers a bag each of Beaver Nuggets and Beaver Nug-ees in various sizes. The Original flavor comes in a 13-ounce bag, while the Cinnamon Sweet and Sea Salted Caramel are 10 ounces each. The smaller Nug-ees include five-ounce packages of White Cheddar, White Cheddar Habanero, and Bold-N-Sorta Spicy.

Retailing at around $50 for the snack box, this is a splurge compared to buying a bag from Buc-ee's for about five dollars, yet fans find it worthwhile. One review on Walmart's website shares, "Great product. Super fun snack that we wouldn't normally have access to. What we tasted so far was great." Though nothing compares to making a pilgrimage to Buc-ee's in person, these humble Beaver Nuggets bring you a little closer with every bite.