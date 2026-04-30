The Buc-Ee's Snack Box Fans Buy When They Can't Make The Trip
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Bearing an iconic beaver logo and known for sprawling gas pumps and sparkling restrooms, Buc-ee's has garnered a fervent following among fans far and wide. Travelers flock to this rest stop to sample such popular Buc-ee's snacks as banana pudding, brisket sandwiches, saltwater taffy, and more. If you're far away and still want to taste the comforts of a home away from home, you can order a Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets Snack Box from Walmart, which offers six bags of different flavored Beaver Nuggets and Nug-ee's.
For the uninitiated, Beaver Nuggets are bite-sized pieces of puffed corn that come in a number of different flavors. Known for an irresistibly crispy texture and subtly sweet taste, this is one snack you can't miss at Buc-ee's. The six-pack from Walmart offers a bag each of Beaver Nuggets and Beaver Nug-ees in various sizes. The Original flavor comes in a 13-ounce bag, while the Cinnamon Sweet and Sea Salted Caramel are 10 ounces each. The smaller Nug-ees include five-ounce packages of White Cheddar, White Cheddar Habanero, and Bold-N-Sorta Spicy.
Retailing at around $50 for the snack box, this is a splurge compared to buying a bag from Buc-ee's for about five dollars, yet fans find it worthwhile. One review on Walmart's website shares, "Great product. Super fun snack that we wouldn't normally have access to. What we tasted so far was great." Though nothing compares to making a pilgrimage to Buc-ee's in person, these humble Beaver Nuggets bring you a little closer with every bite.
What makes Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets so sought after?
Though even the biggest Buc-ee's fans are saying some foods are going downhill, its beloved Beaver Nuggets and Nug-ee's seem to be spared from this criticism. Beyond Beaver Nuggets, however, there is a lot to be said about the in-person experience of visiting a Buc-ee's. More than a mere convenience store, Buc-ee's itself is a tourist destination. With over 50 locations across 12 states and nearly 30 new locations coming soon, it's worth a trip if you're able.
If traveling to Buc-ee's isn't an option, it's reassuring to know you can buy your favorite Buc-ee's snacks online. You can source a lot of snack foods between Walmart and Amazon to satiate your appetite. Some fans point out the ease with which Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets can go stale, warning that this makes them less palatable and easy to get stuck in your teeth. As such, ordering a box from Walmart's website can come with the risk of receiving a less fresh product than you would if purchasing directly from a Buc-ee's location.
Keeping a keen eye on the sell-by dates on your bags and enjoying your snacks within the allotted time frame should help. As this staple of Americana expands across the U.S., you never know when a Buc-ee's location might just pop up in your town. In the meantime, you can always go online to look for upcoming locations or order a bag of Beaver Nuggets.