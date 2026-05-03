The First Filled Donuts Were Nothing Like The Ones We Eat Today

Step inside any donut shop, and a display of filled treats may quickly catch your eye. Though it might be difficult to imagine, filled donuts weren't always packing sweet centers of cream, custard, or jam. Original recipes were stuffed with more savory ingredients, like meat and mushrooms. The result may have looked somewhat similar to the plump morsels you see today at Krispy Kreme and Dunkin, but the taste certainly was savory rather than sweet — more of a meal than a dessert.

Cooks would shove fish, cheese, and meat into the center of fried dough, creating something closer to a savory fried dumpling than anything that looks like the sweet filled donuts we wolf down with coffee. Though the recipe evolved according to the ingredients available, the idea of filling dough with an ingredient held on. The first record of a jelly donut was published in 1485, in a German-produced book that detailed the concept of sandwiching jam between two rounds of yeast bread dough before deep-frying it. The recipe spread. The treat was initially a holiday-time special, but donuts concealing sweet ingredients were soon found with increasing regularity.