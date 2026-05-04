12 Chomps Meat Sticks, Ranked
It was love at first chomp. The Chomps brand first set out to create a higher-quality meat stick in a market where overly-processed, aggressively seasoned products are the norm — and consumers have absolutely eaten it up.
Since its debut in 2012, the company has expanded immensely. It's infiltrated nearly every major grocery store you can think of and grown into a savory rainbow of different flavors that span not just beef but turkey, venison, and now even chicken as well. Chomps clearly has range, but also personality. Each wrapper comes stamped with a short message, almost like a cross between a popsicle stick and a Taco Bell sauce packet. Only instead of jokes or short quips, you get bite-sized pieces of motivation, like "With great privilege comes great responsibility," or "Control the controllables. Chomp the chomp-ables." It may seem a bit silly, but it all goes back to the idea of a brand built around intention.
With such a large herd of options and everyone squawking about the new chicken sticks, it seemed like the right time to get a better look at the meat stick newcomer. I picked up a collection of 12 different Chomps meat sticks to see which ones led the pack. Since they all come with similar promises of quality, similar prices, and similar nutritional statuses, it really just came down to the seasonings, overall flavor, and texture (aka how truly chomp-able they are). Based on these criteria, I ranked them worst to best.
12. Original Turkey
Chomps' poultry sticks actually edge out the beef options when it comes to protein. The turkey and chicken varieties each contain 12 grams, while the beef flavors come in at 10 — an immediate plus in my eyes. The fact that this one is made from 100% antibiotic-free, lean turkey is another win, and flavored with garlic, sea salt, black pepper, and red pepper, I thought it would be a safe bet. Spoiler: I was wrong.
This was one of the chewiest meat sticks I tried. I struggled to rip off a piece, and then as I gnawed my way through it, I felt my entire mouth drying out from its dense texture. I think I could have made my peace with this — toughness comes with the territory of shelf-stable meat snacks — but I didn't prefer the flavor either. It landed somewhere between gamey and dry, unseasoned Thanksgiving turkey. Then, it even left me with an almost sour aftertaste. I honestly didn't want to go back for a second bite.
There's only one core turkey flavor on the Chomps lineup, and I think that's quite enough. I will not be gobbling up another one of these yellow sticks any time soon.
11. Taco Seasoned Beef
It's less off-putting than the turkey, but the taco flavor has to be my least favorite of the beef sticks. Before we get into my notes, though, let's talk about what it's supposed to taste like. Straight from the mouth of Chomps, it's meant to be "the iconic flavors of taco Tuesday wrapped into one grass-fed and finished beef jerky stick." To achieve said experience, it's packed with classic taco seasoning spices like paprika, chili powder, cumin, and onion powder.
Overall, it has a decent texture with a snappy casing, but I struggled to pick out those taco notes. I perhaps picked up on a hint of cumin, but for the most part, what it reminded me of most was an original Slim Jim — which, in my mind, immediately equates to lower quality.
Ultimately, it's just boring compared to other flavors. I also expected a bit more heat. It's labeled as medium on a scale of mild, medium, and hot, but I didn't find it to be any spicier than the mild options. It may be even more mellow than the brand's original beef.
10. Sea Salt Beef
If you look closely at the labels, the sea salt beef stick is really just a stripped-down version of the Chomps original beef. It contains all the same ingredients and just ditches the black pepper, red pepper, and coriander. And before you ask, yes, sea salt is also an ingredient in the original, and in every single other Chomps stick, for that matter (regardless of the meat type).
Because of this, I assumed it would just taste like a cleaner, simpler stick. But it took on a completely new kind of flavor profile. It was more salami-adjacent than anything else. Each bite felt fattier than most of the other beef sticks, with that distinctly salty, slightly tangy cured flavor. It even looked the part, with a deeper pink color both inside and out, and the texture leaned more on the leathery side.
It had a bit more going for it than the taco stick — and at least you can clearly trace the flavor back to its name. But still, it didn't exactly win me over.
9. Sea Salt and Pepper Venison
When I hear venison, my mind automatically thinks "elevated". Some of the best jerky I've ever had has been venison jerky, so I was excited to see that it snuck its way into the Chomps herd. Just like the beef the brand uses, its venison is also grass-fed and finished. There's just one variation that uses the deer meat, and the main flavor add-ins are simple sea salt and cracked black peppercorns.
I was fully expecting that more earthy, gamey taste that's often associated with venison, but that's not what I got. Instead, it actually has a very muted taste overall. It's not bad by any means, just not super flavorful. I even thought it had less flavor than the OG beef stick itself, even with extra spices thrown in beyond just salt and pepper. It includes add-ins like red pepper, garlic powder, and coriander. In terms of texture, it's also packed tighter with a harder bite than the other beef or even chicken offerings.
I think I was just expecting more here, and it didn't meet expectations. So while I didn't necessarily have any complaints about the venison, I'm not sure if I'd hunt it down again.
8. Nashville Hot Chicken
Chomps came in hot with this chicken flavor...quite literally. This is one of only two varieties in its lineup that is designated as "hot" on the spice scale. The other is the habanero beef stick, which I unfortunately couldn't get my hands on.
Because of this label, I was cautious going in. But despite the menacingly red-orange interior, the heat is still very manageable — trust me. I was actually disappointed that it wasn't spicier and even more disappointed that it doesn't fully lock in that classic Nashville hot flavor profile. It packs a small taste of a chili oil essence into the compact meat, thanks to flavor infusions like chili pepper, red pepper, and paprika. But it doesn't quite reach that intense Nashville flavor level. Instead, there's a muted, almost stale quality to the seasoning – like it leans on spices that have been sitting in the cupboard a bit too long past their expiration date.
It does still have more flavor than the venison stick, and there are some promising elements in the chicken base itself. Overall, though, it doesn't come together in the way I hoped it would, or in a way that would do the Music City proud.
7. Original Beef
The OG Chomps meat stick. It's the brand's flagship product that it proudly entered the market with back in 2012. It undoubtedly set the bar high with its grass-fed, no filler, real ingredient promises. But it's since been upstaged by several other meat stick flavors and varieties.
I've actually had the original Chomps stick more than a time or two. It's somewhat of a regular on my protein snack rotation that I've always found to be dependably satisfying. It has this kind of soft and mushy texture (not in a bad way, though) and a taste that's not too far off from summer sausage. It's a teeny bit smoky, a teeny bit garlicky, and a teeny bit peppery, all adding up to a well-rounded and respectable taste experience. It's all well and good, but once you look at it side by side with other variations, it doesn't seem quite as shiny. The largest problem in particular is that it seems far more parched and moisture-less.
I will always appreciate the OG beef stick for its quality and for setting the standard. But it's a bit too boring to top this taste test.
6. Jalapeño Beef
If you want a slightly leveled-up version of the classic beef stick, go with the jalapeño. I'm of the mindset that if you add jalapeño to anything, it automatically becomes just a little bit better, and that's exactly what's happening here.
The addition of jalapeño is the only change on the ingredient list, and as soon as you peel open the wrapping, the smell of the fresh peppers mixed with savory meat hits your nostrils. In the taste, though, it manifests as more of a pickled jalapeño flavor. I still got a sample of garlic and black pepper just as I did in the original beef stick, and that tender, easily-chewed texture is back. This is also the Chomp's beef stick in its spiciest state (aside from the habanero option I didn't get to try), although that's not saying a whole lot. The "medium" spice would still be considered mild in my book.
I think it's additionally worth calling out that aside from the original, this seems to be the most readily available flavor. At nearly every grocery store I visit, the green and red sticks sit together on the shelf like Christmas-colored partners in crime.
5. Italian Style Beef
The Italian-style beef stick adds some diversity to the Chomps portfolio, and it makes sure to tout its roots with tiny green, white, and red-striped flags on the front of its wrapper. It presents itself just the way you'd expect, with a blend of herbs and seasonings that lean into that classic Italian profile. You have your basic garlic and onion powder, which are found in many of the Chomps flavors, and then it builds on that base with oregano and basil.
It's certainly more aromatic than other sticks. The taste, on the other hand, is more subtle, yet it has that air of quality about it and that distinct Italian sausage kind of flavor, without being too heavy or greasy. In bites where the herbs are in full effect, it really does remind you of a hearty Tuscan pasta dish.
I would definitely eat this one again — when in Rome, right? The only downsides are that the casing was a bit more waxy here than in others, and it was much harder to find, especially compared to the previous two. Additionally, if you want something with a bolder flavor, you'll want to check out the upcoming sticks instead.
4. Original Chicken
After the turkey debacle, I was surprised that I liked the new original chicken stick as much as I did. I even think it has a better natural taste than the original beef stick — an impressive feat. Now, I will preface this by saying that the texture does lean a bit tougher. You might notice your jaw working a little harder. But I think it's worth it for an elevated flavor.
In the stick, antibiotic-free chicken is joined by spices like paprika, dehydrated onion, garlic, and black pepper, plus herbs including marjoram, rosemary, and parsley. The components work together to create a taste similar to that of roast chicken. It's savory but also earthy with a sort of punchy finish from both a dash of spice and a lot of tang.
I could definitely see this becoming a new go-to for me once it rolls out to more grocery stores. It has all the flavor you could ask for, and it also contains fewer calories, less fat, and more protein than any of the beef offerings. It's hard to beat, but there are a few sticks that offer even more bang for your bite.
3. Savory Breakfast Chicken
When I heard savory breakfast chicken, I automatically thought of a juicy chicken sausage infused with sticky-sweet maple syrup. Turns out this truly is just a savory product, but it's a good one nonetheless. Honestly, just a slightly more attractive version of the original chicken stick.
I don't know how it does it, but the stick does manage to imitate that breakfast sausage taste really well. I give Chomps a lot of credit for its careful blend of herbs and spices surrounding this particular batch of antibiotic-free chicken. Together, thyme and sage create that holiday comfort food profile, then warm spices, including both ginger and nutmeg, give it even more depth. Plus, it still has a little bit of a zip from white pepper. In terms of texture, it is still on the firmer side, just like the other chicken sticks. It's nothing normal chompers can't handle, though, and nothing off-putting.
Do I still think it could benefit from just a small ribbon of syrup running through it? Yes, absolutely. That kind of added element of sweetness is something Chomps hasn't quite tackled yet, but I think it could take this specific stick to the next level.
2. Chili Lime Beef
The chili lime beef flavor is elusive. I was only able to find it at Walmart, and only in an eight-count pack. It may be because it's labeled as a "new" flavor, so it hasn't hit the shelves everywhere quite yet. I hope it becomes a little bit easier to find in the future, because this was one of the brand's best and brightest flavors.
The combination of smoky chili and zesty lime brings a clear Mexican flair into the fold. The beef has a darker color and a deeper flavor to match, thanks to a backbone of chili pepper, chipotle pepper, and cumin. On the other side of the ingredient list, though, lime oil, basil, and oregano help to give it a citrusy tang and keep it from being too heavy. Plus, cilantro acts as a secret add-in that ties everything together.
It all comes together to create a very flavorful blend that even makes the meat seem less dry. I still don't think it's necessarily worthy of its medium spice classification — it still tastes pretty mild to me. But its taste more than makes up for it.
1. Smoky BBQ Beef
Chomps feels most at home when dressed up in this smoky flavor. I mean, it's beef and barbecue after all, those two are a match made in savory heaven.
The core ingredients are just about what you would expect. It achieves that classic BBQ flavor by combining smoked paprika, chili powder, and tomato powder with garlic, onion, and black pepper. When woven into the grass-fed beef, this medley of spices creates a deep, Southern-style savor with definite notes of smokiness, umami, and the teensiest bit of spice. It's a bit more elevated than the kind of powdery mixture you'd find blanketing a BBQ potato chip. It feels more authentic rather than dusty and artificial.
It could benefit from just a hint of brown sugar to give it a touch of sweetness and to round it out with an even richer finish. But I understand that would go against the whole sugar-free schtick, so I'll take it just the way it is. It actually ended up being my favorite recipe from the brand. It feels natural and approachable, with real flavors that are bold without going overboard and a texture that isn't tough on your teeth. That's really all you can ask for from a snack-time meat stick.
Methodology
The original beef Chomps stick and the jalapeño beef are never far from reach, but some of the other flavors proved more difficult to track down. I ended up going to multiple grocers — Whole Foods, Walmart, Meijer, and more — to round them all up. When it came to the new chicken sticks, which were just released in March 2026, I ordered all three in a variety pack directly from the Chomps website. Once my package finally arrived, I started sampling my way through the full spread of flavors.
When it came to ranking them, I focused primarily on taste and texture. Price varied depending on where I bought the sticks, so I didn't pay much attention to it. In addition, all the sticks are made with real, high-quality meats and ingredients (ones you can recognize, at that). Plus, they come with around 10-12 grams of protein each, which isn't necessarily a large enough difference to change my placements.
For taste, I considered how well each stick delivered on its name and how well the herbs and spices worked both together and alongside the meat itself. In a meat snack, you obviously want something savory but with a little more depth as well — in the form of smokiness, tang, or even a touch of spice. Then, texture was the other part of the equation. Meat sticks shouldn't be mushy, but at the same time, I didn't want anything that was too chewy or tough. It's important to have great balance in this department, and several Chomps sticks achieve that balance of both great taste and a satisfying, approachable texture.