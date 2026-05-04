12 Chomps Meat Sticks, Ranked

It was love at first chomp. The Chomps brand first set out to create a higher-quality meat stick in a market where overly-processed, aggressively seasoned products are the norm — and consumers have absolutely eaten it up.

Since its debut in 2012, the company has expanded immensely. It's infiltrated nearly every major grocery store you can think of and grown into a savory rainbow of different flavors that span not just beef but turkey, venison, and now even chicken as well. Chomps clearly has range, but also personality. Each wrapper comes stamped with a short message, almost like a cross between a popsicle stick and a Taco Bell sauce packet. Only instead of jokes or short quips, you get bite-sized pieces of motivation, like "With great privilege comes great responsibility," or "Control the controllables. Chomp the chomp-ables." It may seem a bit silly, but it all goes back to the idea of a brand built around intention.

With such a large herd of options and everyone squawking about the new chicken sticks, it seemed like the right time to get a better look at the meat stick newcomer. I picked up a collection of 12 different Chomps meat sticks to see which ones led the pack. Since they all come with similar promises of quality, similar prices, and similar nutritional statuses, it really just came down to the seasonings, overall flavor, and texture (aka how truly chomp-able they are). Based on these criteria, I ranked them worst to best.