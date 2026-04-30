Our Favorite Nonalcoholic Dark Beer Is So Good It's Won 8 Awards
Though some associate nonalcoholic beers with a subpar experience, they have evolved considerably over the years to encompass genuinely delicious pours, for those looking to crack open a cold one sans alcohol. Tasting Table tried and ranked 10 nonalcoholic dark beers, and Deschutes Black Butte NA claimed the top position, with online reviewers eagerly echoing their appreciation for this marvel too. Commenters gush about how easy it would be to mistake this delicious dark beer for the real thing, backing up our assessment of a NA drink that mimics a real deal porter. Samplers have similarly noted characteristics of quality porter, as opposed to stout beers, like coffee and chocolate notes without any of the weird aftertastes that accompany some NA beers.
Some fans would even choose the NA version over the regular if given the option. As one such enthusiast wrote on YouTube, "Incredible NA beer. Would buy this by the case if I could." Another added, "This is one of the best, if not the best, NA beer I've ever had." Beer lovers generally rate Deschutes Black Butte NA as an "A+" and many of those who have sampled the drink insist that it could even be mistaken for the original. Deschutes Black Butte NA has bagged 8 international NA awards at the time of writing and thus is regarded as the most awarded nonalcoholic craft beer on the market.
Deschutes Black Butte NA redefines what a nonalcoholic beer can be
Even those reluctant to sip on nonalcoholic beers have been converted to Black Butte NA, describing it as a total game-changer. Though one drinker commented skeptically on the taste, others were quick to point out that serving the drink cold is ideal. "Malty flavor, but not too sweet," described one fan on Reddit, before adding, "Highly recommend if you like porter." Others have compared the Black Butte NA to the mighty Guinness 0, insisting that it's the dark NA beer of preference with a smooth palate similar to a Belgian dark ale. The 0.5% drink sells for just under $12 for a 6-pack of cans. For those wanting the traditional alcoholic Black Butte, a 6-pack costs $9.50 and clocks in at 5.5% ABV.
Deschutes Brewery is the brainchild of Gary Fish, who first built a local brewpub back in 1988 in Bend, Oregon. The name references the Deschutes River. In its first year of operations alone, the Deschutes Brewery and Public House sold 310 barrels of beer — a solid start for an initiative that now cranks out over 225,000 barrels annually and retails across the states as well as internationally too. Deschutes Brewery also now boasts several locations in Oregon itself, including a brewery and tasting room where beer enthusiasts can sample different brews side by side. Thanks to the Deschutes Brewery's online ordering option, curious drinkers can also plan their own tasting nights at home.