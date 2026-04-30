Our Favorite Nonalcoholic Dark Beer Is So Good It's Won 8 Awards

Though some associate nonalcoholic beers with a subpar experience, they have evolved considerably over the years to encompass genuinely delicious pours, for those looking to crack open a cold one sans alcohol. Tasting Table tried and ranked 10 nonalcoholic dark beers, and Deschutes Black Butte NA claimed the top position, with online reviewers eagerly echoing their appreciation for this marvel too. Commenters gush about how easy it would be to mistake this delicious dark beer for the real thing, backing up our assessment of a NA drink that mimics a real deal porter. Samplers have similarly noted characteristics of quality porter, as opposed to stout beers, like coffee and chocolate notes without any of the weird aftertastes that accompany some NA beers.

Some fans would even choose the NA version over the regular if given the option. As one such enthusiast wrote on YouTube, "Incredible NA beer. Would buy this by the case if I could." Another added, "This is one of the best, if not the best, NA beer I've ever had." Beer lovers generally rate Deschutes Black Butte NA as an "A+" and many of those who have sampled the drink insist that it could even be mistaken for the original. Deschutes Black Butte NA has bagged 8 international NA awards at the time of writing and thus is regarded as the most awarded nonalcoholic craft beer on the market.