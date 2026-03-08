Guinness 0 Vs Athletic's Nitro Emerald Cliffs: A Real David And Goliath Battle

Guinness is the OG nitro beer, so it should be no surprise that the brand also began offering a non-alcoholic nitro in 2020. Guinness 0 hit the market and threw down a major gauntlet in the NA sector. And it seems that Athletic Brewing decided to pick that gauntlet up, dropping an NA Irish nitro brew in February 2026, right in time for St. Patrick's Day.

I wanted to get these two together to see how they matched up in a head-to-head challenge. In one corner, you have a brand with over 250 years of brewing experience and market mindfulness behind it. In the other corner, there's Athletic Brewing, which created quite a portfolio of brews and honors since its 2017 foundation. With just under a decade of experience, it has become the leading producer of non-alcoholic craft brews in the U.S.

With pint glasses in hand and nitros thoroughly chilled, I readied myself for the tasting of the year (at least thus far). I poured these two out and went in search of the best body, creamiest taste, densest head, most entertaining pour, and most importantly, the winning flavor. It was a close fight.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.