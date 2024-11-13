Why You'll Find A Plastic Ball Inside Every Guinness Beer Can

With 8,735 years left on its 9,000-year lease at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, it's a safe bet that the Guinness brewery is here to stay. Arthur Guinness, for whom the stout is named, began brewing ale in 1759, and at the time, porter beer, became increasingly popular, so Guinness switched from ale to porter. Using only four ingredients — water, malted and roasted barley, hops, and yeast — Guinness reinvented the sludgy somewhat unpalatable porter style into a more refined drink with a higher alcohol content that could hold up to the rough seas of transport by ship. Twenty years later, Guinness' brewery was favored by the Irish regals, and by 1799, the Guinness porter had crushed the competition as tastes shifted to dark beers.

Eventually, Guinness discontinued brewing porter and created its signature draught (or draft) stout, which is a different beer from porter. Throughout the 19th century, pub owners lightened Guinness's heaviness by combining it with a foamy carbonated beer, until 1959 when mathematician Michael Ash discovered how to pressurize the Guinness casks with a nitrogen/carbon dioxide blend, which produced the beer's creamy head so cherished today. But how would Guinness achieve the same result from stout poured from a can? In 1968, two brewers invented the widget, a ping-pong sized plastic ball that releases nitrogen into the pressurized can when it's popped open. The nitrogen produces bubbles that shoot up to the surface and simulate the foamy head of the keg-poured Guinness.

