10 Nonalcoholic Dark Beers, Ranked

For me, this is the time of year for a dark brew. It's a comforting, soothing, and peaceful repast from the long winter days. And even though I no longer drink alcohol, I still have cravings for dark festive brews — pumpkin-spiced ale to fill my autumn fancies and spicy Christmas blends for the holidays. And just as spring begins to poke its head around the corner, I look for one last, good, dark stout to see me through St. Patrick's Day and the end of March. Lucky for me, and many others out there, this search is no longer that difficult.

Nearly half of Americans are actively trying to drink less. From 2022 to 2024, the U.S. market saw a consumer growth of 37 million NA drinkers. Thankfully, the market has been great at adapting and giving consumers what they want. Every year, NA (less than 0.5% ABV) breweries are bringing more quality and variety to the masses, and I, for one, am thankful.

So, I went out looking for a few dark brews to finish out the season. Not only did I want the great depth of classic flavor I have always had from mainstream dark brews, but I also wanted the same heavy body I'm accustomed to holding onto in the last cold days of winter. While the flavors were aplenty, the bodies were found slightly lacking. In the end, this is how they ranked.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.