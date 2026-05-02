9 Salty Trader Joe's Snacks To Buy, And 5 To Avoid
Trader Joe's is the perfect place to grab a snack; there are hundreds of items to choose from, after all, and you'll find something, whether you're in the mood for sweet, salty, spicy, or even the popular swicy combination. But I wanted to be selective and try out an assortment of the company's salty snacks — the saltier, the better. I browsed through pages of nibbles on the Trader Joe's website to compile salty items that sounded interesting to me — with so many offerings, I couldn't try them all.
So, I narrowed it down to 14 items, went through the aisles to pick them all up, and went home to do an epic taste test. Items that had a broad depth of flavor, were interesting, delivered the assumed flavors, and offered an appropriate value for the price were deemed a worthy purchase. I called out something as a skip if it had issues, such as being bland, uninteresting, or missing the mark on what it was supposed to deliver.
Buy: Giant Peruvian Inca Corn Snacks
I've probably walked past the Giant Peruvian Inca Corn Snacks hundreds of times at this point, never giving them a second glance. But after trying them, I can safely say they're a unique and tasty snack that hails all the way from Peru. They're unflavored (as in no ranch, dill pickle, or other seasoning), which allows the corn and salt to make their presence known. Think of them like Corn Nuts, except they are bigger. It's just the corn, palm oil, and salt, which allows the corn flavor to shine, but the salt enhances the taste.
They're fried and crunchy, but the appearance is almost like they are slightly smashed, which is kind of interesting. Overall, these are delightfully salty with a nice crisp texture when you want something thoroughly crackly. They can easily be eaten alone, but I think they would be an interesting topper on a salad to add texture and serve as a crouton substitute. It also pairs really nicely with beer as a bar snack of sorts.
Buy: Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers
These flavored corn chips are similar to Fritos in that they are made with corn, but they are wider and have an airier texture. This organic product is made with a ground yellow corn base and comes with an eclectic seasoning blend that includes sugar, chipotle, pepper, low-fat buttermilk, habanero, pepper powder, smoked flavor, and more. I'm not sure if I pick up an authentic elote flavor (I'd expect more of a grilled corn, mayo, and cilantro into the mix), but I totally understand this is hard to achieve (if not impossible) in a pre-made dry product.
So, it's elote-inspired, sure, but it's quite flavorful for what it offers. You can see the seasoning on the dippers, and they make for a fantastically savory treat that would be excellent in all sorts of dips, like fresh guacamole or perhaps a spicy black bean dip. But the TJ's website shows them used as a breading for chicken strips, so that's a good idea, too. You can think outside the box with these chips, but you'll know you're getting a flavorful product, however you employ them.
Avoid: Almond Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets
I've purchased the peanut butter-filled nuggets from Trader Joe's, so I figured the almond version would be fun to try. These are supposed to have nice, large chunks of salt on the exterior of the pretzel, which should make a perfectly delightful savory snack with a nutty punch. But for whatever reason, they seem lacking here. You can see where they would be, but it's almost like they fell off and don't provide much salt.
Instead, the nut butter and the wheat-based exterior form a paste in your mouth that is hard to wash down, so it also needs that salt to cut through the fattiness and add dimension. On the plus side, these are quite large with a fair amount of almond butter filling, but again, they need a little flavor from that salt to make them craveable enough for a snack. I wouldn't get these again.
Buy: Chips in a Pickle
I'm a big fan of pickle chips. I love the tangy notes of vinegar and the herby punch of dill, so I was looking forward to testing these out. Somehow, I hadn't tried these Chips in a Pickle dill pickle chips before. There's nothing quite as savory as a fresh pickle, and these TJ's sliced spuds deliver the tangy depth of vinegar and dill in chip form. The flavoring is exactly like the Seasoning In A Pickle Seasoning Blend, which totally makes sense. The chips feature russet potatoes, vinegar powder, salt, cane sugar, dill, and some other ingredients.
These are delightfully potent and just what I was hoping for. I think I put off buying these because I didn't want to be disappointed; I've purchased many pickle chips, and they've never been tangy or dilly enough. I first had pickle chips well over 10 years ago in Belgium and have been chasing that high ever since — this TJ's product is a sound contender. Trader Joe's is a fantastic option that leans heavily on vinegar, followed by dill. Oh, and my toddler really likes these, too; somehow, that vinegar was not a deterrent. Another time, I'll try Utz's Fried Dill Pickle chips, which came in first place in a pickle chip ranking.
Buy: Ketchup Flavored Lattice Potato Chips
I like a ketchup chip, too. It's a little harder to find than dill pickle, but it exists, and it's becoming more popular and easier to locate — yay for me. The TJ's version uses lattice chips, giving it a slightly different appearance than your usual chip. The spuds use sugar, tomato powder, salt, vinegar powder, and other ingredients to get the desired ketchup-like flavor. I have mixed feelings about this, but I'm still deeming it a buy.
First off, I truly want more ketchup flavor; I believe this would be possible with more tomato powder. As it is, they lean like salt and vinegar chips with a sprinkle of tomato and a hint of sweetness from the sugar. Don't get me wrong, they're marvelous and easy to devour, but I'd like more ketchup essence to better deliver on the name. That aside, I love these chips and would happily get them again. The lattice cut is especially satisfying and unique, and these are toddler-approved, too. Unlike the pickle chips, which are very strong, these ketchup ones are more nuanced and make for easier snacking.
Avoid: Garlic Butter Nut Mix
Trader Joe's has a few mixed nuts in the little canisters. I love the Honey Roasted Macadamia Nuts & Cashews, but those lean toward the sweet side. So, I was interested in trying this garlic butter variety with 10 ounces of crunchy, coated cashews, almonds, pecans, and bread chips. These taste good, but the items are out of proportion. A lot of the contents are small bread chips (as you can see in the photo), and while they are tasty and offer a firm texture, they should be more balanced with the nuts.
I appreciate the crunchiness and savory flavor of each bite, with that milky and garlicky essence, but I wouldn't likely get this again. Don't get me wrong, the bread chips are actually scrumptious, especially if you like the Gardetto's Garlic Rye Chips; they offer a similar texture and product, especially with the garlic coating. I can see it being a good purchase for that reason, but given the price, I expect more nuts. If Trader Joe's ever wants to sell the bread chips on their own at a lower price, I'm all in.
Buy: Plantain Crisps
These plantain crisps are excellent, and I'm sad I didn't know about them sooner. At my store, they're tucked away in a corner, so I don't think I've ever even seen them. They have a phenomenal texture that I can only describe as thin, ultra crispy fried plantain. The ingredient list couldn't be simpler, either: just green plátanos machos plantains, palm olein, and salt. But they have a slight twinge of natural sweetness added into the mix with a slightly oily mouthfeel.
The key is that the chips are fried and smashed, so they are wonderfully flat and crispy. My toddler was shoving their hand in the bag to get more, so these are a terrific snack for kids — whether you pack them in lunch or take a whole bag with you to the park, zoo, beach, etc. They're also neutral enough to go with any number of dips, from garlic dip to hummus. Others agree that these are incredible and they can easily down the whole bag.
Buy: Jerk-Style Plantain Chips
The Jerk-Style Plantain Chips received the top spot in a spicy TJ's snack ranking, so I wanted to give them a go, too. The plantains are seasoned with a medley of spices, including allspice, black pepper, cinnamon, and coriander seed. Plus, it has salt to take it further into savory territory. These are wonderfully complex, and it's almost like I taste something new with every bite. The plantains are so compelling and unique thanks to warming spices like allspice and cinnamon, which seem like an unexpected pairing with thyme and red pepper, but everything works to create a crave-worthy snack.
The jerk-style chips offer a totally different experience than the plantain crisps in terms of flavor, texture, and mouthfeel. Here, you can really taste the seasoning and feel it on your tongue, whereas the crisps are more about the plantain itself. These would be awesome to set out for a game day snack when you want something other than potato chips to offer a salty crunch.
Avoid: Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Rings
I've seen the Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Rings, and they seem like they're supposed to be a Funyun-adjacent product. You don't really get much product, even though they are cheap enough. The bag is pretty small with 2.5 ounces of the red lentil and rice meal-based snack. The sour cream and onion seasoning could use a hefty boost, perhaps 50% more. You have to pop the ring in your mouth and let it sit for a bit to even get a whiff of the sour cream and onion flavor. It's pretty light and goes away as you chew, falling behind the earthy notes of the lentil base.
They're crunchy but not quite as airy as Funyuns. They taste good enough, but I still wanted more flavor and product. My toddler thoroughly liked these, though! The TJ's website shows the loops on sandwich sliders, so you could certainly go that route if you don't end up eating them alone; that may be a better use for them since you'd taste the burger first and foremost and perhaps use the rings as a textural element.
Buy: Uncured Salami Snacker
Is this salami and cheese duo the world's best deal? No, but it's solid for Trader Joe's. After all, this isn't Costco, where you can buy large wholesale cheese and deli meats. If you want a small snack, then the Uncured Salami Snacker with Genoa salami and soft provolone cheese is a fair option. It's pleasantly salty and savory. And I like the rounds' miniature size, which makes them easier to nosh on.
The cheese is soft, while the salami has a bit of a chew (part of this is due to the thickness), but not so firm that you have to gnaw on it. This is the perfect balance of salty and creamy. You get 3-ounces soft cheese and salty salami, and while it's not the most affordable salami on the market per ounce, it has its place at TJ's. Plus, perhaps you don't want a 2-pound pack of salami, so this item is worth knowing about in case you're interested.
Buy: Prosciutto Wrapped Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
Like some of the previous snacks, I wouldn't rely on Trader Joe's for charcuterie meats and cheeses for larger crowds, but it's excellent for one or two people. These mozzarella logs wrapped in prosciutto are soft and milky, while the salty prosciutto adds a light, chewy texture. The textures balance each other, so the snacks are not too delicate.
These are satisfying if you have a savory tooth, too. The snacks are a terrific addition to a small charcuterie board since they're 5 ounces of product. It's not a lot for a party, but it's definitely enough for date night or a movie watch party with a friend. Try making a small grazing board with only TJ's items, with things like dark chocolate-covered cherries, baby carrots, grapes, and other snacky picks. However, if you plan to buy these regularly or need to purchase multiple, just get a bulk version from somewhere like Costco instead, as it's a better offer per ounce. These are perfect sizes for toddlers to grip and eat, as well.
Avoid: Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Snackers
I love the small block of Unexpected Cheddar, and I assumed I'd like this. My assumption was correct as these snackers are just a smaller, individually portioned version of the same cheese. If you've never had Unexpected Cheddar before, you're in for a treat, because it is a unique flavor and texture combination. It's like a white cheddar base with a hint of Parmesan, which delivers a marvelous, complex, dry, crumbly cheese. In this version, you'll get eight pre-portioned bites, totaling 6 ounces of product.
These are great to take on a picnic or pack for lunch, but I'm deeming them a skip. You could simply cut off a chunk of the larger cheese instead. They're not a good value because they cost more than the actual cheese, and you get less product by weight, too. Just get the cheddar, cut it into portions right away, and then store them for when you need them. Also, the standard cheese has little salt crystallization bits, and I didn't notice them in the snackers.
Buy: Organic Roasted Seaweed with Sea Salt
Roasted seaweed is a classic and wonderfully salty snack. It somehow balances being crunchy yet delicate, as the seaweed breaks down on the tongue. I usually buy the big packs at Costco just because we go through them quickly at my house, but you can't go wrong with the Trader Joe's one. It's made with seaweed, salt, and high-oleic sunflower oil, so it's both salty and slightly oily.
I'd suggest buying these from TJ's if you don't need many or don't run through them quickly. However, if your household tends to eat a lot of them, you're better off getting them in bulk from a warehouse. I eat them alone, but the seaweed makes a umami-rich breadcrumb alternative. I saw a teriyaki seaweed option as well, but I prefer the plain ol' sea salt one because it's more versatile and easier to work with.
Avoid: Mediterranean Style Hummus Snack Pack with Pita Chips
On the other side of the snack spectrum, I'd say avoid the Mediterranean Style Hummus Snack Pack with Pita Chips based on the price. With this snacker pack, you'll get a set of two hummus and pita chip packs. They make for a quick grab-and-go snack, but the value isn't there since it's a total of 8 ounces. Since both items are available at Trader Joe's, it would make sense to get a bag of pita chips and then the container of Mediterranean hummus.
For a little over twice the price, you can get almost three times the product. The snacker is 37 cents per ounce, whereas the chips and hummus are 31 cents per ounce; that doesn't sound like much of a difference on paper, but it adds up based on the ounces or if you buy it frequently. I prefer the Mediterranean hummus tub too because it has add-ins like pine nuts and herbs. The pita chips are also very small compared to standard pita chip pieces, so it feels like I'm digging my fingers in the hummus as I scoop. My toddler liked scooping and eating these, so you can buy the larger items and serve them to kids.
Methodology
I bought all the items at my nearest Trader Joe's and tested things out over a couple of days. As I noted at the start, I selected items that I was interested in, rather than picking any type of salty treat. That way, my personal preference for or dislike of certain flavors didn't really play a part; instead, the food was either tasty or not, since I should, in theory, like everything based on the flavor notes alone.
For example, TJ's has several salty chips, but I picked two that I hadn't tried that sounded intriguing. BBQ chips aren't usually my favorite, so I didn't opt for that one, but you most certainly can. If something was flavorful, memorable, tasted as advertised, and provided a good value, I marked it as an item to buy. Other snacks that faced issues were considered a skip. I mention my toddler liking something to help educate readers who may be buying foods for their family and kids.