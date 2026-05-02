9 Salty Trader Joe's Snacks To Buy, And 5 To Avoid

Trader Joe's is the perfect place to grab a snack; there are hundreds of items to choose from, after all, and you'll find something, whether you're in the mood for sweet, salty, spicy, or even the popular swicy combination. But I wanted to be selective and try out an assortment of the company's salty snacks — the saltier, the better. I browsed through pages of nibbles on the Trader Joe's website to compile salty items that sounded interesting to me — with so many offerings, I couldn't try them all.

So, I narrowed it down to 14 items, went through the aisles to pick them all up, and went home to do an epic taste test. Items that had a broad depth of flavor, were interesting, delivered the assumed flavors, and offered an appropriate value for the price were deemed a worthy purchase. I called out something as a skip if it had issues, such as being bland, uninteresting, or missing the mark on what it was supposed to deliver.