10 Unwritten Rules To Know Before Buying Meat From A Deli

Sure, you want to make sure that you're getting good-quality meat when you go to a deli, but one rule that you may not think about at a deli is how frequently you should be buying meat from one at all. We all love a good cold cut, but that doesn't mean that deli meats are something that you should be eating on a frequent basis. This is because nitrates, which are used as preservatives in deli meat, are considered a carcinogen.

"It's not a food safety issue in the immediate sense, but from a molecular biology standpoint, we know that [nitrates are] genotoxic, that is, they damage DNA over prolonged exposure," explains Mario Hupfeld of NEMIS Technologies. That doesn't mean you have to give up deli meat entirely. It does mean, however, that you shouldn't be eating them all the time. "It's the frequency that matters," explains Hupfeld. "If you're eating them once a week, your body can handle it. But the moment you start consuming them every day, you start to see more cases linked to heart disease, diabetes, and cancer too."

Something else to keep in mind: These compounds are the most harmful when they're heated, especially to the point of charring. Therefore, you're better off not frying your deli meat, which is great news for charcuterie lovers.