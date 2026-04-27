Moe's Grilled Burrito Dippers Review: We Can Already Dip A Regular Burrito, You Know

In the days of protein obsession and grab-and-go lifestyles, fast-casual southwestern cuisine has never been more relevant. Enter Moe's Southwest Grill, a frequently overlooked franchise that's quietly competing with big players in the Tex-Mex scene. We ranked the Mexican-inspired chain first in quality and freshness when we pitted it against similar eateries, and it has a solid presence around the country with locations in 37 states. Its fun-loving mantra and garage rock-themed vibe set it apart from other chains, while its quintessential menu of tacos, burritos, bowls, and other healthier-than-fast-food classics keeps it fueling the on-the-go, protein-focused crowd. Still, it tends to fade into the background, overshadowed by more boisterous Mexican restaurant chains despite the fact that some Moe's diehards believe it serves the best burritos around.

Possibly in an effort to compete with Taco Bell, or maybe just because it fits the quirky, laid-back energy of Moe's all too well, the chain just unveiled Grilled Burrito Dippers for the first time. Diners can choose from six different proteins — shredded beef barbacoa, adobo chicken, ground beef, tofu, white meat chicken, and steak — and five unique dipping sauces.

I picked up three varieties of the Grilled Burrito Dippers with a few sauces to give a tell-all review of these cute, tiny Tex-Mex roll-ups. I'll get into their flavor, texture, and quality (including the sauces), so you can know if these are worth a midday snack stop or if you're better off with a bag of nuts from the gas station. Taco Bell dropped a dud with its shrinkflated Double Dipping Burritos — let's see if Moe's can restore the dippable burrito's good name.