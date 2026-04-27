Moe's Grilled Burrito Dippers Review: We Can Already Dip A Regular Burrito, You Know
In the days of protein obsession and grab-and-go lifestyles, fast-casual southwestern cuisine has never been more relevant. Enter Moe's Southwest Grill, a frequently overlooked franchise that's quietly competing with big players in the Tex-Mex scene. We ranked the Mexican-inspired chain first in quality and freshness when we pitted it against similar eateries, and it has a solid presence around the country with locations in 37 states. Its fun-loving mantra and garage rock-themed vibe set it apart from other chains, while its quintessential menu of tacos, burritos, bowls, and other healthier-than-fast-food classics keeps it fueling the on-the-go, protein-focused crowd. Still, it tends to fade into the background, overshadowed by more boisterous Mexican restaurant chains despite the fact that some Moe's diehards believe it serves the best burritos around.
Possibly in an effort to compete with Taco Bell, or maybe just because it fits the quirky, laid-back energy of Moe's all too well, the chain just unveiled Grilled Burrito Dippers for the first time. Diners can choose from six different proteins — shredded beef barbacoa, adobo chicken, ground beef, tofu, white meat chicken, and steak — and five unique dipping sauces.
I picked up three varieties of the Grilled Burrito Dippers with a few sauces to give a tell-all review of these cute, tiny Tex-Mex roll-ups. I'll get into their flavor, texture, and quality (including the sauces), so you can know if these are worth a midday snack stop or if you're better off with a bag of nuts from the gas station. Taco Bell dropped a dud with its shrinkflated Double Dipping Burritos — let's see if Moe's can restore the dippable burrito's good name.
Methodology
To review Moe's Southwest Grill's Grilled Burrito Dippers accurately and fairly, I tried them in-store, while they were fresh and hot. I picked three proteins — shredded beef barbacoa, adobo chicken, and tofu — and three sauces — Moe's signature sauce, Avocado Poblano Crema, and Hard Rock — to get a well-rounded picture of the new Moe's snack with a selection of its most popular dipping sauces.
In this review, I focus on factors like flavor and quality above all else. I compare the proteins to those of similar fast-casual chains, and also consider how they square up against the ingredients typically found at a mom-and-pop Mexican spot. I test each Dipper with all three sauces to discern which is the best pairing, or if the sauces aren't a great match for the burritos. Ultimately, I consider their value via factors like quality and portion size to conclude whether or not these cutesy burritos are worth a stop at Moe's.
Please note that all prices are based on a Moe's Southwest Grill location in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and are accurate at the time of writing. Price, availability, and experience may vary by time and location.
Taste test
After unwrapping my Grilled Burrito Dippers, I assumed I'd be in for a treat. They were just the right amount of greasy and had those iconic grill marks that implied a delicate, soft tortilla with the perfect amount of crunch. Other than the proteins, the burritos come with just stretchy Mexican Oaxaca cheese and queso. I was a little disappointed to learn there were no veggies at play, but meat and cheese are always the best parts of a burrito anyway.
The adobo chicken was ostensibly all dark meat, which I prefer. But it had an unappealing, gristle-like taste that made me hesitant to go in for another bite. There was minimal flavor from any adobo sauce; the bland queso (more watery than thick and creamy) seemed to swallow up any of the seasoning's flavor. The barbacoa beef was eons better, but I still had my qualms. While the meat was exceptionally tender, juicy, and well-seasoned, it was way too salty, which distracted from the smoky, peppery spices. Despite the flavor faux pas in these meats, based on the texture, it was evident that Moe's is one of the rare fast food chains using fresh, not frozen, ingredients.
I'm always wary about tofu from any chain, but Moe's didn't completely tarnish tofu's good name. It was a bit underseasoned, and it didn't pair wonderfully with the gooey cheese and queso, but the burrito was still fun to dip and satisfying to bite into. However, the three dipping sauces I tried with each burrito — Moe's signature sauce, Avocado Poblano Crema, and Hard Rock — were all absolute duds. The former two were preposterously salty, while Hard Rock tasted like liquid smoke and sugar.
Final thoughts
Moe's Grilled Burrito Dippers didn't impress me, but they weren't a total disappointment, either. As an avid road-tripper, I know how hard it is to find fresh, hot food for under a few bucks, and Moe's delivers on that front. Had the burritos not been served with chips (even if you order just one, you'll get a hefty handful of tortilla chips in your bag), I might say they aren't worth the price. One is filling enough to hold over most with a grumbling stomach and a couple hours left before dinner, while two or three are enough to make a full meal.
Although the portion size was on point, I was disappointed in the burritos' quality. The meats seemed only a meager step above the likes of Taco Bell, and I couldn't help but compare the tofu to Chipotle's sofritas, which blows Moe's vegan protein out of the water. However, the sodium-bomb, cheap-tasting sauces were the biggest letdown. I actually prefer Taco Bell's selection of dipping sauces (despite them being more run-of-the-mill), which isn't a great look for Moe's — the Southwest grill should be a steep climb up the ladder from Taco Bell in terms of quality.
I ended up enjoying the chicken and beef burritos with the Avocado Poblano Crema, primarily because it had the most dip-friendly texture. The tofu paired well with the Moe's Sauce, but it gave me flavor fatigue quickly. The Grilled Burrito Dippers were ultimately a satisfying snack that managed to complement the Devo playing loudly on the speakers, the friendly employees, and the laid-back atmosphere — but I'd rather put my $4 towards a bag of chips or some trail mix if I'm looking for a quick snack.
Price and availability
If you want to try Moe's Grilled Burrito Dippers for yourself, you can expect to find them on the chain's menu starting in April of 2026 for the foreseeable future. There's no indication that they'll only be around for a short while, so we can safely assume the Dippers are joining items like the Homewrecker — the chain's classic burrito with an uncomfortable moniker — on the permanent menu. Five of the six protein options are part of Moe's regular lineup, so you'll be able to choose them any time you're looking to snag a dippable burrito or five. The beef barbacoa, however, won't be around for long. It's unclear when it will leave Moe's for good, but the clock is ticking, so grab it while it lasts.
If you're looking for a single Grilled Burrito Dipper, you can expect to pay $3.99 plus tax. Along with the burrito, you'll get a side of tortilla chips and one dipping sauce. It's worth noting that I ate mine in-store, where sauces were self-serve, and it didn't seem like there was a strict one-sauce-per-burrito policy. If you want to double up on the burritos to make a meal or heartier snack, expect to pay $6.99 plus tax. This combo meal comes with two sauces and a larger portion of tortilla chips, and Moe doesn't mind if you mix-and-match your proteins.