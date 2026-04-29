From C1 To C7: Here's What These Instant Pot Codes Mean (And What To Do)

Instant Pots are fairly complex pieces of equipment, and they have the potential to both cause injury and damage your kitchen – especially if they are not operated or maintained properly. Though they are designed with multiple safety features to protect you, it's important to take the time to read the manual thoroughly so that you can make sure you're using your appliance correctly. You can prevent mistakes and malfunctions before they happen by following instructions for properly using and maintaining your Instant Pot.

It also helps to have a general understanding of the error codes you might encounter before you begin cooking with your Instant Pot, especially because some of them differ slightly between the unique makes and models the company sells. If you do notice a warning or error code on the screen of your Instant Pot, don't panic. Grab your manual (or find it online on the company's website) to decipher the meaning of the code and how to troubleshoot the issue. Follow the instructions carefully, because ignoring a warning code on a pressure cooker could put you and others in your household at risk of injury. You may also end up damaging your appliance beyond repair.

You can also use this helpful guide to Instant Pot error codes. We explain 14 common Instant Pot error codes from C1 to C7 and beyond, telling you what they mean and the best way to resolve the issue according to the manufacturer's recommendations (typically, DIY repair is not a good idea as you could violate your warranty and destroy the appliance). Reading through this handy guide can help you make any Instant Pot or pressure cooker recipe safely and successfully.