The Cooking Methods To Avoid In An Instant Pot, According To An Expert

It's long been the dream of busy modern people to have one kitchen device that can do it all and do it fast, and the closest we've actually come to creating that is still the Instant Pot. When it burst onto the scene in the 2010s it quickly became the darling of food blogs, promising quick and easy meals with limited prep time, mostly due to the Instant Pot serving as a combo of a slow cooker and pressure cooker. Of course the other half of its appeal was how many tasks it claims it can take on, including being a rice cooker, steamer, and even an air fryer in more recent models. But while it can do a lot of things, Instant Pots aren't always great at all dishes. So we reached out to Coco Morante, a recipe developer and the author of "The Instant Kitchen Meal Prep Cookbook," to ask her what cooking methods she avoids when using it.

Morante tells us, "Anything you want to have a crispy crust, browning, or something along those lines, you won't be able to achieve that in an Instant Pot!" This is tough to hear because one of the Instant Pot's breakthroughs was having a dedicated sauté function that lets you brown food on the bottom of the pot. And you can do that, but it doesn't work that well. The Instant Pot has limited temperature control for sautéing, and more importantly, it's a small surface in a tight, contained space. Searing or sautéing food too close together creates steam, which inhibits the browning process. So if you want good browning in an Instant Pot you need to cook in very small batches, which can defeat the convenience of it all.