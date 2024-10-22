11 Dishes To Avoid Making In Your Instant Pot

There is no better sign of spring than the appearance of tender vegetables on your dinner plate. Asparagus, tenderstem broccoli, and spring greens are examples of vibrant green veggies that are packed with flavor and are so easy to cook. Their quick cooking time is exactly the reason that Kristy Bernardo suggests that you steer clear of the Instant Pot for these vegetables. "A great example of this is asparagus. It's so quick to roast it over high heat until it's crisp-tender. The odds of overcooking it in the Instant Pot are pretty high, and you won't save any time."

The way the Instant Pot works, even if you set the time to zero, your tender veg will still be overcooked. As the pressure builds, the water inside will begin to boil. Since this cooks the veggies for at least 10 minutes while the pot comes to pressure, you are likely to open the lid to a pile of mush.

In addition to overcooking them, boiling asparagus is actually a terrible idea, assuming you want it to taste good. The flavor molecules in asparagus are water soluble, so whether you boil them on the stove or pressure cook them in the Instant Pot, you will end up with asparagus-flavored water, and washed out vegetables.

Since these vegetables are super-easy to cook, it is better to find a method that allows you to cook for just a few minutes before removing them from the heat. "Even if it's the peak of summer heat and you don't want to turn your oven on, it would be better to saute [them] quickly in a skillet," advises Bernardo.