Why Searing Is The Absolute Best Method For Cooking Sea Scallops

Scallops are a popular and elevated seafood option but they can be difficult to cook, and different types of scallops call for different methods of preparation. For instance, sea scallops are bigger, saltier, and thicker than bay scallops and require expertise to execute well. Luckily, we rounded up a trio of experts to guide us through the tricky process. Our first expert, Kory Foltz (the executive chef at Sunseeker Resort), noted, "Sea scallops have a more intense flavor than bay scallops." As for how to cook them, Foltz says that searing them in a hot pan is the best option. "They brown from the natural sugars in the scallop and develop a great crust."

Our next expert, chef Jeffrey McInnis of Root & Bone Miami and Stiltsville Fish Bar (who you may also recognize as a contestant from "Top Chef") agrees with the searing method. McInnis explained, "High heat, short period of time, serve them right away, don't overcook." He added, "I suggest patting the top of the scallop very dry with a towel and searing them on high heat to get a dark, heavy sear." Finally, Nicole Brisson — the executive chef at Brezza & Bar Zazu in Las Vegas — said, "I prefer to pan-sear and get a nice caramelized crust on each side. You want that hard sear for extra flavor and texture." With that in mind, you can check out Tasting Table's recipe for seared scallops or our recipe for shrimp and scallop scampi, which also use the searing method.