Can An Instant Pot Really Explode?

When it comes to convenience, it's hard to beat an Instant Pot. But is the time saved worth the risk? "There have been a handful of cases where, due to user error or a faulty appliance, pressure cookers have been the cause of unfortunate kitchen accidents," said recipe developer and author of "The Instant Kitchen Meal Prep Cookbook," Coco Morante. "It's a rare occurrence though," she reassured us. "With proper caution and care, you will most likely never have your Instant Pot or other pressure cooker blow up during use."

Although rare, it does happen. In March 2026, a California woman filed a lawsuit against Walmart and the producers of the Instant Pot pressure cooker due to injuries she sustained from what she alleged were faulty safety features that led to her Instant Pot exploding. In 2023, Best Buy had to issue a recall of almost 1 million Insignia pressure cookers from the market — the second major recall of that year on pressure cooking devices. Mislabeled inner pots had led to overfilling and subsequent explosions of hot food being ejected without warning.

For those of you who faced pressure cooker fears as children, hoping that the evening's dinner would land safely on the table and not take out part of the house, the thought of that happening today is mind-blowing — no pun intended. But Morante shared Instant pot hacks that help avoid these mishaps, and they need your attention to keep your kitchen safe.