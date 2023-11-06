Prevent Burns By Using A Wooden Spoon To Open Your Instant Pot's Quick Release

If you are part of the instant pot revolution, then you know that this electric pressure cooker has a quick release that allows the float valve to move from sealed to vented once whatever wonderful recipe you are making is finished cooking. This float valve remains up while your food is cooking, but to do a quick release, you simply turn the knob from the sealed position to a vent position. Easier said than done? Working with anything that involves steam and pressure can be a little scary. That's why if your fear of getting burned kicks in when you do this, you should use a long wooden spoon to help with this process.

How it works: Simply place your wooden spoon under the handle and the valve of the lid of your instant pot. While a wooden spoon is rather light in nature, it is heavy enough to help lift the release valve without turning it. This allows the built-up steam to gradually release until the pressure is out.