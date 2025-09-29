How To Clean Your Instant Pot Sealing Ring And Get Rid Of Lingering Odors
The Instant Pot is a weeknight warrior, effortlessly whipping up savory dishes with minimal effort and time. One reason this convenient kitchen tool can deliver dinner in record speeds is that it's a pressure cooker with a secure silicone ring lining its rim. This essential accessory creates an airtight seal that builds steam and cooks food. The genius accessory allows home chefs to cook meals in as little as one-third of the time traditional methods would take, and often simplifies the process (just avoiding cooking any of these dishes in one).
Despite the importance of the Instant Pot's sealing ring, there's one significant drawback — the odors it traps from previous meals, which may even impart into your next one. This is because of silicone's porous nature, which traps funky smells in its fibers over time. However, with a regular cleaning schedule, it's easy to keep scents at bay. Luckily, the process is simple — pop the silicone liner out of your Instant Pot lid and thoroughly clean it with dish soap and warm water. You can also put the silicone ring in the dishwasher on the top rack for a deeper clean.
To keep things as sanitary as possible, make sure that the liner is completely dry before placing it back into the Instant Pot lid, as moisture can cause bacterial growth that brings on its own set of unwanted odors and potential health risks. This works best when you clean your silicone ring after every use, but it's still effective when implemented on a weekly or monthly basis. To further disinfect the liner, you can place it outside in the sunlight, so the sun's UV rays can naturally remove any foulness.
What to do about tougher silicone ring odors
Sometimes, especially if you haven't washed your Instant Pot's silicone ring in a long time, tough odors linger even after washing it. It can also be harder to remove unwanted smells when cooking with more potent ingredients like curries or garlic. Even soap can impart a scent that won't mesh well with your Instant Pot meal.
In this case, you can try a well-known Instant Pot hack and use an acid-based product to get the job done. Begin by pouring two cups of vinegar or lemon juice into the pot. Next, place the lid on top, select the "steam" setting on your device, and set the timer for two minutes. You can also add two cups of water to the basin alongside a lemon rind for a similar effect. It's a great way to use what you have on hand to rid unwanted scents in under five minutes, conveniently using handy kitchen ingredients.
Sometimes, an Instant Pot's silicon ring is past its prime. Perhaps it has absorbed too many odors over the years or has become brittle and cracked from repeated use. In this case, it's best to replace your sealing ring entirely, which is very easy to do. Using multiple Silicone Sealing Rings is also helpful in avoiding the cross-pollination of excessive smells in the first place. For example, many people use two silicone rings, alternating between sweet and savory dishes. It's easy to keep track of them when you purchase a set that has two differently-colored rings. This practice also makes it much easier to hand-wash or dishwash your liner between meals.