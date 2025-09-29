How To Clean Your Instant Pot Sealing Ring And Get Rid Of Lingering Odors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Instant Pot is a weeknight warrior, effortlessly whipping up savory dishes with minimal effort and time. One reason this convenient kitchen tool can deliver dinner in record speeds is that it's a pressure cooker with a secure silicone ring lining its rim. This essential accessory creates an airtight seal that builds steam and cooks food. The genius accessory allows home chefs to cook meals in as little as one-third of the time traditional methods would take, and often simplifies the process (just avoiding cooking any of these dishes in one).

Despite the importance of the Instant Pot's sealing ring, there's one significant drawback — the odors it traps from previous meals, which may even impart into your next one. This is because of silicone's porous nature, which traps funky smells in its fibers over time. However, with a regular cleaning schedule, it's easy to keep scents at bay. Luckily, the process is simple — pop the silicone liner out of your Instant Pot lid and thoroughly clean it with dish soap and warm water. You can also put the silicone ring in the dishwasher on the top rack for a deeper clean.

To keep things as sanitary as possible, make sure that the liner is completely dry before placing it back into the Instant Pot lid, as moisture can cause bacterial growth that brings on its own set of unwanted odors and potential health risks. This works best when you clean your silicone ring after every use, but it's still effective when implemented on a weekly or monthly basis. To further disinfect the liner, you can place it outside in the sunlight, so the sun's UV rays can naturally remove any foulness.