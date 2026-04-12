The Instant Pot Maintenance Task Everyone Forgets About

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For home cooks that are always short on time, the Instant Pot was a godsend when it came out in 2010. More versatile and energy efficient than slow cookers and Crock-Pots, the appliance really took off for people who wanted to maximize counter space and cooking techniques. Whether you needed to steam rice, roast brisket, or even cook a whole chicken, Instant Pot could do it all. But with such a sophisticated machine must also come necessary maintenance.

Tasting turned to the expert Coco Morante, a recipe developer and author of "The Instant Kitchen Meal Prep Cookbook," to ask about maintaining an Instant Pot. According to her, that all revolves around one key piece of the appliance: the gasket. "It should be replaced every 12 months, or more frequently if you use your pot on a near-daily basis, like we tend to in my house," said Morante. This simple silicone ring is essential for keeping the appliance working safely and effectively.

"If your Instant Pot isn't sealing up properly, the most likely culprit is the sealing ring, aka the silicone gasket that's seated inside the inner rim of the pot lid," she advised. "You may find that the 'burn' notice sets off more often (especially with thick stews and chilis), because the pot can't create a seal as efficiently before food has a chance to scorch on the bottom of the pot." Without an efficient seal in place, the appliance can't maintain pressure — which is, literally, the whole point.