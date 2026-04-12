The Instant Pot Maintenance Task Everyone Forgets About
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For home cooks that are always short on time, the Instant Pot was a godsend when it came out in 2010. More versatile and energy efficient than slow cookers and Crock-Pots, the appliance really took off for people who wanted to maximize counter space and cooking techniques. Whether you needed to steam rice, roast brisket, or even cook a whole chicken, Instant Pot could do it all. But with such a sophisticated machine must also come necessary maintenance.
Tasting turned to the expert Coco Morante, a recipe developer and author of "The Instant Kitchen Meal Prep Cookbook," to ask about maintaining an Instant Pot. According to her, that all revolves around one key piece of the appliance: the gasket. "It should be replaced every 12 months, or more frequently if you use your pot on a near-daily basis, like we tend to in my house," said Morante. This simple silicone ring is essential for keeping the appliance working safely and effectively.
"If your Instant Pot isn't sealing up properly, the most likely culprit is the sealing ring, aka the silicone gasket that's seated inside the inner rim of the pot lid," she advised. "You may find that the 'burn' notice sets off more often (especially with thick stews and chilis), because the pot can't create a seal as efficiently before food has a chance to scorch on the bottom of the pot." Without an efficient seal in place, the appliance can't maintain pressure — which is, literally, the whole point.
The Instant Pot performs best with a little upkeep
The good news is, replacing the gasket on your Instant Pot doesn't require any special skills. "It's as easy as ordering a gasket online and replacing the old one with your hands, no tools required," Coco Morante said. A two-pack of Instant Pot Sealing Rings goes for around $15, making it an affordable investment to keep your pot going strong.
As durable as silicone is, however, the repeated exposure to all kinds of heat, pressure, and food oils does gradually break down the material; and as Morante noted, it will eventually need to be replaced again to keep your Instant Pot functioning efficiently. But, there's also the smell factor.
Silicone tends to hang onto the strongest odors from foods like garlic or curry spices. The stink can be so hard to get out that some people recommend keeping two rings around — one for sweet, delicate flavors and another for strongly spiced or savory dishes. Considering that some of the absolute best uses for Instant Pot include yogurt-making and short ribs, that may not be a bad idea.
Beyond keeping an eye on the gasket ring, Morante shared other maintenance tips as well: "I'd also recommend giving the whole lid a good cleaning every time you use the pot, removing any removable parts ... giving them a good scrub, then putting them back in place," she said. "If food gets stuck anywhere, it may interfere with the pot maintaining pressure properly."