The Case For Cooking A Whole Chicken In An Instant Pot

An Instant Pot is one of the most versatile tools you can have in your kitchen arsenal. People use it for cooking dishes like roasts, soup, and rice. The convenience is the big selling point — you can put in just about anything and be confident it will cook thoroughly and quickly. Still, some dishes are less commonly done in an Instant Pot than others, probably because of tradition and habit, like a roast chicken. Roasting takes place in the oven, which is simply the association many people have. But Executive Chef Aaron Cuschieri of The Dearborn makes a great case for Instant Pot roast chicken.

When Chef Cuschieri gave us some tips for restaurant-quality chicken, the Instant Pot was one of his more surprising suggestions. His reasoning comes down to flavor. "You can put some wine, herbs, stock, salt, and pepper in the bottom ... The biggest thing that separates professional cooks and chefs from amateur and home cooks is the proper use of salt and pepper," said the chef. With the proper seasoning in the pot, a half hour in the Instant Pot after pressing the poultry button is all you need. You can't get easier than one-button cooking.

Some people might not be keen on the idea of Instant Pot roast chicken because it does not crisp up the way it would in the oven. We recommend brushing the exterior with butter after it is done in the Instant Pot and then popping it briefly under the broiler until it browns.