The Case For Cooking A Whole Chicken In An Instant Pot
An Instant Pot is one of the most versatile tools you can have in your kitchen arsenal. People use it for cooking dishes like roasts, soup, and rice. The convenience is the big selling point — you can put in just about anything and be confident it will cook thoroughly and quickly. Still, some dishes are less commonly done in an Instant Pot than others, probably because of tradition and habit, like a roast chicken. Roasting takes place in the oven, which is simply the association many people have. But Executive Chef Aaron Cuschieri of The Dearborn makes a great case for Instant Pot roast chicken.
When Chef Cuschieri gave us some tips for restaurant-quality chicken, the Instant Pot was one of his more surprising suggestions. His reasoning comes down to flavor. "You can put some wine, herbs, stock, salt, and pepper in the bottom ... The biggest thing that separates professional cooks and chefs from amateur and home cooks is the proper use of salt and pepper," said the chef. With the proper seasoning in the pot, a half hour in the Instant Pot after pressing the poultry button is all you need. You can't get easier than one-button cooking.
Some people might not be keen on the idea of Instant Pot roast chicken because it does not crisp up the way it would in the oven. We recommend brushing the exterior with butter after it is done in the Instant Pot and then popping it briefly under the broiler until it browns.
Making the most of Instant Pot chicken
The Instant Pot is a great way to cook a whole chicken quickly, and it also helps those who are unsure about cooking a whole bird. If you don't have a lot of experience, you might be worried about making sure the job is done thoroughly. Food safety is a big deal, after all. You always want to make sure the chicken is cooked through. That's almost never an issue with an Instant Pot. By the time your roast chicken is done, it'll be falling off the bone. Don't forget you can make a flavorful gravy from the drippings, just like you can with turkey.
For best results, use a trivet at the bottom of your Instant Pot. It will help you lift the chicken out when it is done. Falling off the bone is literal. If you try to move the chicken to crisp it under the broiler, it could fall apart if you don't place a trivet underneath, as the skin may stick to the bottom of the pot.
As Chef Cuschieri recommended, make sure you have stock or wine in the Instant Pot, as the liquid is needed to generate the steam pressure for cooking. It ensures the chicken cooks quickly and imparts a lot of flavor. That is also why it is important to season it well. If you're looking to try it for yourself, we have a recipe for a whole roasted instant pot chicken here. You'll enjoy some tender, flavorful chicken in a fraction of the time it would take you to cook it in the oven.