10 Tips And Tricks To Make Chicken Taste Restaurant-Quality

While you might be tempted to buy your chicken from the grocery store, Aaron Cuschieri says your best bet is to visit your local poultry farm or farmers market. If that's not an option, he suggests finding a butcher who knows where their chicken is sourced from. Whatever you do, make sure the chicken is fresh, and never frozen. "The difference is so noticeable, it's not even up for conversation," adds Cuschieri.

Regardless of the source, all chicken is chilled using water or air before it's packaged. Air-chilling results in less water weight, which leads to drier skin. According to Tristen Epps-Long, this is ideal because it keeps the meat firm and the skin browns perfectly. Lana Lagomarsini agrees that drier skin is favorable and advises buying vacuum-sealed chicken. "I personally don't like when the chicken looks overly wet," she explains. "I look for skin that's well attached to the bird, a nice pink color, and a bouncy texture." The skin may also have a nice yellow tone, indicating the bird was raised on a corn- and grass-based diet — a good sign, according to Lagomarsini.

Vacuum-sealed chicken is often labeled by producers to indicate the weight, grade, processing method, farm name, and nutritional information. Epps-Long advises staying away from poultry with added solution or brine. "That usually means the bird has been pumped with extra water for weight," he explains.