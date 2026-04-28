15 Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts You Can Grab At Costco In 2026
Mother's Day is one occasion that shoppers want to get right, a time to simply say thanks — for everything. If that involves a gift (as well as a big hug), we've got you covered with this list of 11 thoughtful Mother's Day gifts that you can pick up or order online from Costco. None are over-the-top, some are practical, and others let you pamper all the mother figures in your life.
The absolute best Mother's Day gifts are subjective on many levels, so we're sharing a wide array of available Costco products to spark your imagination. They range from food-related gift sets to chocolate roses, cookware, espresso gear, fizzy drink surprises, and several ways for mom to collaborate with Mother Nature in her own edible garden. We thought you'd like some options — plus some of these Mother's Day brunch recipe ideas.
Ideally, you already have a Costco membership to access these gift items and competitive prices, but it's not entirely necessary when shopping online. Non-members just pay an extra 5% surcharge on goods other than prescriptions. Many Costco gifts can be shipped to your home or directly to mom's doorstep, so check product availability and transport options for your specific location. Some items here are online-only, while others are available for warehouse pickup or delivery, as noted.
The Fruit Company Mother's Day Grand Tower
Just in time for Mother's Day, this impressive tower of goodness from The Fruit Company is a thoughtful collection of treats curated for moms. It overflows with fresh Fuji apples, green and red D'Anjou pears, flower cookies, roasted mixed nuts, butter rum cashew popcorn, chipotle cheddar cheese, watermelon fruit gummies, Australian strawberry licorice, and honey wheat crackers.
The Fruit Company Mother's Day Grand Tower — Buy online only for $59.99.
Longfield Gardens Bareroot Fruit Collections
If your mom has a green thumb (or aspires to), this is the edible gift that keeps growing. A collection of 38 bareroot fruit plants from Longfield Gardens arrives ready to plant. It includes future edible bounties from five fruit varieties: Red Latham raspberries, White Marquis grapes, Patriot and Bluecrop blueberries, and Honeoye strawberries. With minimum nurturing, expect luscious berries in the following season.
Longfield Gardens Bareroot Fruit Collections — Buy online only for $74.99.
J.A. Henckels 6-piece Double Wall Glass Mug Set
Is there such a thing as too many mugs? Probably, but this set of double-wall glass mugs from J.A. Henckels is one that mothers will surely want to keep. Mouth-blown from borosilicate glass and designed with two insulating layers, these elegant vessels maintain heat and cold much longer for coffee, tea, matcha, juices, and even smoothies. Each holds a full 12 ounces.
J.A. Henckels 6-piece Double Wall Glass Mug Set — Buy online only for $59.99.
Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker
Chilly treats are minutes away with this professional frozen drink maker from Ninja. It comes with five presets for churning out slushes, spiked slushes, frappes, milkshakes, and frozen juice, easily dispensed straight into a waiting cup. RapidChill technology means no ice needed, and it comes with two 16-ounce insulated bubble cups to keep things frosty.
Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker — Purchase in warehouse or online for $219.99; only available to Costco members.
Circulon Premier Professional 10-piece Non-Stick Cookware Set
Cooking like a pro is much easier with the right gear, so set the special lady in your life up for success with this 10-piece set of premier nonstick cookware from Circulon. The bronze tone makes her kitchen glow, while the hard-anodized aluminum construction keeps it oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It comes with six pots and pans, plus four lids.
Circulon Premier Professional 10-piece Non-Stick Cookware Set — Buy online only for $209.99.
Vita Classic Garden Beds
Garden beds create special cubbyhole environments for growing seasonal herbs and vegetables from spring through autumn. This two-pack of 4x4 beds comes with modular posts for connecting multiple additions over the years. The spacious 11-inch depth will allow your mother to dig into root veggies as the air turns crisp, just in time for holiday dinners and sweet potato pies.
Vita Classic Garden Bed, 2-pack — Buy online only for $99.99.
David's Cookies Mango & Strawberry Cheesecake
Well-known for its cookie kingdom, the David's Cookie food brand now shells out baked goods on par with even its award-winning Chocolate Chunk cookie. These two David's New York-style cheesecakes come in a pair that's perfect for sharing — if mom so chooses. She'll get a strawberry and a mango cheesecake, each 10 inches, with a total of 28 slices.
David's Cookies Mango & Strawberry Cheesecake 2-count — Buy online only for $69.99.
Collin Street Bakery Cinnamon Cake
Start Mother's Day right with this sweet and fluffy cinnamon cake from family-owned and operated Collins Street Bakery. Created with farm-fresh eggs, cream cheese, and swirly ribbons of earthy cinnamon, it comes with a side of vanilla icing to add fresh on mom's special day. The 10-inch diameter cake provides up to 27 servings.
Collin Street Bakery Cinnamon Cake — Purchase in warehouse or online for $34.99, which includes a shipping fee.
Rastelli's Connoisseur Gift Crate
Costco shoppers are likely familiar with the brand's foodie gift baskets, but this collection from Rastelli's take things to new heights. Ditch the basket for a wooden crate stuffed with curated sweet and savory selections such as rosemary Tarralini crackers, Genoa salami, Kona cashews, sweet sopressata, fig spread, olive mix, dried berry mix, cookie bites, and several gourmet cheeses. It's the perfect base for a homemade charcuterie.
Rastelli's Connoisseur Gift Crate — Buy online only for $159.99.
OutIn Nano Portable Espresso Machine Travel Kit
Finding espresso on the go isn't always easy, so help mom make her own wherever she roams. With this nano portable espresso machine from OutIn, it's as simple as popping in a pod, adding water, and pushing a few buttons. This machine comes with an attached cup and rechargeable battery, and it's compatible with universal coffee pods or with your own ground coffee.
OutIn Nano Portable Espresso Machine Travel Kit — Buy online only for $129.99; only available to Costco members.
Chai + Biscuits + Stainless Steel Steeper Gift Set
We all love finding Costco foodie gifts under $50, and this one fits both the pocketbook and your hopes for a special Mother's Day tribute. It's a collection from The Chai Box featuring loose-leaf masala chai tea, lightly sweetened masala chai concentrate, a blend of traditional loose-leaf tea, bourbon chocolate biscuits, and a stainless steel steeper.
Chai + Biscuits + Stainless Steel Steeper Gift Set — Buy online only for $39.99.
Chocolate Covered Company Mother's Day Chocolate Rose Bouquet
Can't decide between chocolate and flowers this Mother's Day? No worries, you get both at Costco with this chocolate rose bouquet from the Chocolate Covered Company. It showcases 27 Belgian chocolate rose blossoms, including nine each of three different chocolate varieties: milk, white, and pink-hued white. The stemmed beauties come nestled inside a gold-trimmed black-hat box with a pink bow-tie ribbon.
Chocolate Covered Company Mother's Day Chocolate Rose Bouquet — Buy online only for $79.99.
Blackstone 22 Griddle with Hard Cover and Carry Bag Bundle
Some things are just better griddled, so get your mom geared up for sizzling burgers, pancakes, bacon, steaks, and anything she dreams up. This 22-inch sturdy, pre-seasoned griddle comes with a hard, weather-resistant cover, plus a carry bag for easy transport to campsites and beaches. Two separate heat zones allow cooking multiple dishes at a time.
Blackstone 22" Griddle with Hard Cover and Carry Bag Bundle — Purchase in warehouse or online for $158.99.
SodaStream® DUO Sparkling Water Maker with Glass Carafe
If mom doesn't already love making sparkling water, juices, and cocktails, she's likely to start one with this DUO version of SodaStream's sparkling water machines. It comes with a glass carafe as well as a BPA-free plastic reusable bottle, plus the required CO2 cylinder. It's super easy to operate, with no batteries or electricity required.
SodaStream® DUO Sparkling Water Maker with Glass Carafe — Buy online only for $132.99.
Ninja LUXE CAFÉ Signature Series, 3-in-1 Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew
Most java cravings get satisfied with this three-in-one LUXE CAFÉ beauty from Ninja. Gleaming stainless steel and Barista-Assist technology turns mom's kitchen into a cozy coffee shop serving up espresso, coffee, and cold-brew drinks in minutes. Five frothing styles allow personalizing for lattes cappuccinos, mochas, flat whites, and more.
Ninja LUXE CAFÉ Signature Series, 3-in-1 Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew — Purchase in warehouse or online only for $449.99; only available to Costco members.