15 Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts You Can Grab At Costco In 2026

Mother's Day is one occasion that shoppers want to get right, a time to simply say thanks — for everything. If that involves a gift (as well as a big hug), we've got you covered with this list of 11 thoughtful Mother's Day gifts that you can pick up or order online from Costco. None are over-the-top, some are practical, and others let you pamper all the mother figures in your life.

The absolute best Mother's Day gifts are subjective on many levels, so we're sharing a wide array of available Costco products to spark your imagination. They range from food-related gift sets to chocolate roses, cookware, espresso gear, fizzy drink surprises, and several ways for mom to collaborate with Mother Nature in her own edible garden. We thought you'd like some options — plus some of these Mother's Day brunch recipe ideas.

Ideally, you already have a Costco membership to access these gift items and competitive prices, but it's not entirely necessary when shopping online. Non-members just pay an extra 5% surcharge on goods other than prescriptions. Many Costco gifts can be shipped to your home or directly to mom's doorstep, so check product availability and transport options for your specific location. Some items here are online-only, while others are available for warehouse pickup or delivery, as noted.