7 Fruit Juices To Buy At Aldi, And 5 To Skip

From lunchboxes to wellness routines, Aldi has a juice for all reasons. It's actually quite surprising that a grocer known for its lighter inventory carries such a flow of options in this category. And we're not just talking about staples like orange juice and apple juice, either — although those are readily available. We're talking about unique fruit mash-ups, natural 100% blends, and even elixirs promising a burst of nutritional value like antioxidants and immune support.

It's a colorful collection, but today we're taking a closer look at what's really hiding underneath all those vibrant hues. I recently weighed down my 25-cent Aldi cart with 12 different juice options to try. The majority came from Nature's Nectar — the store's exclusive juice and beverage brand. And the rest came from Simply Nature — the store's brand focused on organic and natural products.

As I sipped my way through the bunch, I focused on finding genuinely juicy, flavorful blends, but I also prioritized juices that felt like the real deal — made with real juice rather than processed mixes or artificial ingredients. The two tend to go hand in hand anyway; when something is fresh and natural, it just tastes better. Simple as that. Based on that simple equation of great ingredients plus great taste, I determined which Aldi juices are truly worth the squeeze.