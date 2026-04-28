This Dollar Tree Egg Organizer Is So Efficient Marie Kondo Should Take Notes
While laying all your food and containers flat will crowd your fridge, using vertical storage by hanging items on the walls, door, or shelves creates space. In fact, using space-saving devices is a kitchen cleaning tip from Marie Kondo, tidying expert extraordinaire, and we've found a cheap and effective organizer to help you follow her advice. The $1.50 Egg Holder Shelf, a Dollar Tree kitchen organization must-buy, makes storing eggs much more efficient.
Clunky cartons of eggs take up a lot of flat-laying space, but may seem impossible to store vertically — they're the last thing you want to fall from a poorly-hung organizer and splatter on the floor. You could keep them on the door, but unless you want them to spoil faster, you should never put eggs in that part of your refrigerator. Dollar Tree's Egg Holder Shelf provides the perfect solution: Just slide the 10-by-7-inch tray onto a shelf in your fridge, creating a holder that hangs underneath. The extra-large "arms" that hold onto the shelf ensure it won't fall off.
The container can hold up to a dozen eggs and provides a sturdy storage nook, keeping eggs handy while freeing up flat space for other items. Though the KonMari method for a refrigerator deep clean mainly relies on getting rid of stuff, we think Kondo would approve of adding this item to your cart.
Dollar Tree has other fridge storage finds to go with your egg holder
One customer wrote on Dollar Tree's website that the Egg Holder shelf is "sturdy and strong and absolutely awesome for keeping eggs fresh and my fridge organized. I definitely recommend these for everyone." Even better, this item is priced so low that you can easily grab as many as you need to hold your stockpile of eggs — great if you like to buy them in 30-count cartons.
According to shoppers, the only caveats are that jumbo-sized eggs may be too big for the indentations on the egg holder, and some fridge shelves are too thick for these shelves to clip onto. If you suspect that these holders won't suit your fridge, consider an alternative like Dollar Tree's stackable drawers that eliminate pantry clutter. These neat finds can also work in the fridge to arrange items in a vertical manner, saving flat-laying space.
If you try this egg holder and fall in love with it, there are plenty of other Dollar Tree items to maximize your fridge space. The store sells similar Clear Fridge Clip-On Baskets for $1.50. With a large capacity and perforated slits in the plastic to help foods breathe, these baskets let you store whatever you like in a space-efficient way. They're especially useful for produce that requires air circulation, such as leafy greens, cucumbers and squash, and delicate fruits like berries and grapes.