This Dollar Tree Egg Organizer Is So Efficient Marie Kondo Should Take Notes

While laying all your food and containers flat will crowd your fridge, using vertical storage by hanging items on the walls, door, or shelves creates space. In fact, using space-saving devices is a kitchen cleaning tip from Marie Kondo, tidying expert extraordinaire, and we've found a cheap and effective organizer to help you follow her advice. The $1.50 Egg Holder Shelf, a Dollar Tree kitchen organization must-buy, makes storing eggs much more efficient.

Clunky cartons of eggs take up a lot of flat-laying space, but may seem impossible to store vertically — they're the last thing you want to fall from a poorly-hung organizer and splatter on the floor. You could keep them on the door, but unless you want them to spoil faster, you should never put eggs in that part of your refrigerator. Dollar Tree's Egg Holder Shelf provides the perfect solution: Just slide the 10-by-7-inch tray onto a shelf in your fridge, creating a holder that hangs underneath. The extra-large "arms" that hold onto the shelf ensure it won't fall off.

The container can hold up to a dozen eggs and provides a sturdy storage nook, keeping eggs handy while freeing up flat space for other items. Though the KonMari method for a refrigerator deep clean mainly relies on getting rid of stuff, we think Kondo would approve of adding this item to your cart.