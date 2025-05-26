Dollar Tree Has Just What You Need To Maximize Your Fridge Space
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Home improvements, especially in the kitchen, can be quite costly, but that doesn't mean there aren't cheap workarounds to make what might be the most important room in your place more functional. Take the fridge, for example, because no matter which kind you have, it seems like it's never big enough. Of course, buying a larger refrigerator is expensive and isn't necessarily possible if you're a renter or don't have extra space. But leave it to The Dollar Tree to have an easy way to maximize your fridge space without breaking the bank.
We're talking about the clear clip-on baskets that you can find at Dollar Tree, which has gotten the attention of TikTokers (and us) for its cheap price and functionality. The clear clip-on basket costs just $1.25 plus tax — which is a much cheaper option than investing in a new fridge. You can also buy them online, but that makes them pricier. The eight-by-seven-inch clear containers make it easy to see what's inside, from berries to condiment packages, and the bins are designed with slits so that foods like fresh produce don't build up moisture. Best of all, the bins clip onto the shelves in your fridge to make the most of what's normally dead space.
Tips for using Dollar Tree's clip-on basket in your fridge and similar products from Amazon
After you secure the bargain-priced baskets from Dollar Tree, it's just as easy to install them in your fridge. The baskets have pieces with clips on each slide, so all you need to do is slide them onto the bottom of a shelf where there's enough room below for the basket to hang. After that, there are many uses for the baskets. Because they have slits, it's easy to store freshly-washed produce. You can also remove items from their packaging to create more space, from eggs (in all their varieties) to yogurt cups. It's also a great place for all of those leftover sauce packets from last night's takeout order if you keep that kind of thing.
If you don't live near a Dollar Tree or want a product that's a slightly different size or shape, there are comparable options on Amazon. There is a very similar clear clip-on basket that's priced a bit steeper at $9.99 but could work if you can't find them in person. There are also these HCPBRS multi-colored baskets that come in larger sizes starting at $28.49 for a three pack. And for a similar option that takes up even less space, consider these Molanly hanging mesh bags that hang on fridge bins for condiment packets, applesauce, or smaller foods like garlic bulbs or peppers.