Dollar Tree Has Just What You Need To Maximize Your Fridge Space

Home improvements, especially in the kitchen, can be quite costly, but that doesn't mean there aren't cheap workarounds to make what might be the most important room in your place more functional. Take the fridge, for example, because no matter which kind you have, it seems like it's never big enough. Of course, buying a larger refrigerator is expensive and isn't necessarily possible if you're a renter or don't have extra space. But leave it to The Dollar Tree to have an easy way to maximize your fridge space without breaking the bank.

We're talking about the clear clip-on baskets that you can find at Dollar Tree, which has gotten the attention of TikTokers (and us) for its cheap price and functionality. The clear clip-on basket costs just $1.25 plus tax — which is a much cheaper option than investing in a new fridge. You can also buy them online, but that makes them pricier. The eight-by-seven-inch clear containers make it easy to see what's inside, from berries to condiment packages, and the bins are designed with slits so that foods like fresh produce don't build up moisture. Best of all, the bins clip onto the shelves in your fridge to make the most of what's normally dead space.