Dollar Tree's Stackable Drawers Are A Smart Solution For Pantry Clutter
The struggle is real when it comes to keeping an organized pantry where things can seem to endlessly accumulate. It also means you lose track of things. Foods may spoil before you even get to use them, or you may buy items twice because you didn't realize you already had it in the first place. Thankfully, there are plenty of kitchen organization essentials you can find at Dollar Tree, with one of the most effective for pantry-sorting being the chain's Plastic Stackable Drawers.
These drawers are a must-have for cluttered pantries. At about 13 x 9 x 6 inches, they're the perfect balance: roomy enough to fit plenty of items, but compact enough to fit easily on most shelves. They're also affordable, priced at only $6, so you can stock up on these to stack them wherever needed. Additionally, these clear drawers are quite durable, so they'll both last and save you some time.
On Dollar Tree's website, reviewers have commented on how sturdy these drawers are, noting that the high quality exceeds their low price. But customers have also highlighted their most important feature: The drawers clamp together, so your stacks will be secure.
How to use Dollar Tree's stackable drawers (and other storage items worth nabbing)
In your pantry, Dollar Tree's stackable drawers can organize just anything. Sort your snacks, seasonings, teas, baking ingredients, cans, dried goods, and so much more. While foods should already be contained, these drawers also add another level of protection from air and moisture. And if you're already at Dollar Tree, snatch up these Jot Removable Paper Labels so you always know exactly what's in every drawer. Or get creative and use aesthetically driven labels like this Jot Chalkboard Sticker Assortment.
The pantry isn't the only prime spot for these drawers, either. This Dollar Tree solution also organizes cluttered kitchen cabinets in a similar fashion — stack them in larger cabinets or use singles in smaller spaces to organize more food items, utensils, cooking tools, etc. The drawers may also be the secret to keeping countertops clutter-free: They're great for everything from bread or spices to unsorted mail.
These drawers are a gamechanger but may also be just the beginning — you can organize your entire kitchen with solutions from Dollar Tree. Essentials Wire Baskets are great for fruit and bring a modern-chic touch to organizing any other staples, while Essentials Collapsible Storage Bins are key for larger pantry items like cereal boxes or even for appliances. Likewise, these Wooden-Looking Removable Hooks are a stylish and effortless way to hang everything from aprons to oven mitts.