The Dollar Tree Solution That Finally Organizes Cluttered Kitchen Cabinets
There are two kinds of kitchen cabinets — those that are organized and those that are not. If you're like us, you may need kitchen organization hacks to keep yours in order from time to time. Whether you have an abundance of cups and mugs, or you just want to make sure every single thing has its own place, it's good to have a way to keep things organized. If you want to get this done in a very affordable way, Dollar Tree stackable letter trays may be the solution you've been looking for to bring order to chaotic cabinets.
There are plenty of great dollar store solutions for kitchen optimization. But if you've been looking around long enough, you've noticed there's a common theme. Most tips focus on repurposing file holders, storage bins, and wire organizers into vertical storage containers. And 90% of the time, that's all you need. But when you need new shelves, not just bins, there aren't a lot of solutions out there. That's where Dollar Tree stackable letter trays come into play.
These trays are extremely inexpensive, and in most cupboards you should be able to stack them at least three high. That can give you room for smaller items that need to remain horizontal, but tend to get messy if they're just left out.
What can stackable letter trays organize?
Obviously you're not using these trays to organize coffee mugs or pots and pans. Think of paper plates, placemats, cupcake liners, and menus from your favorite takeout place. These items often end up disorganized or even tossed loosely in a drawer or at the bottom of a cupboard.
If you don't like keeping open boxes in your drawers or on shelves, you can also take your zipper seal bags and lay them out for easy access. Cloth napkins can be folded and placed away, and rarely used utensils, too. Keeping forks and spoons in a designated spot makes sense. If you have skewers, corn holders, those extremely versatile chopsticks, and other items that are for specialized use, you might find them easier to access and keep organized in this way.
Dollar Tree trays are also good for organizing small, irregular food items like envelopes of sauce mixes and gravies or individual granola bars and fruit snacks. They're easy to grab and go in one of these trays. Small items won't become disorganized as they would if they were just loose, or in a box that's constantly being taken in and out.
You can secure the trays with a little double-sided tape to prevent slipping and attach labels for added organization. Spray paint made for plastic can help them match your kitchen decor. It's a simple fix, but these trays can make a big difference in your fight against kitchen clutter.