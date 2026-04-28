5 Ways To Spot A Fake Restaurant Review Online

Knowing how to spot a reservation-worthy restaurant before booking is a practiced skill that can turn Friday night into a memorable experience. While browsing online reviews, it is important to remember that not every review is written by an actual customer. Though it might be easy to dismiss overtly negative opinions posted online, positive fake reviews are often more common than negative fake reviews. It is well known that reviews can sway potential business, and fake reviews are often used to either build up a brand or dismantle a reputation. Even on established platforms like Google , Facebook, Yelp, and TripAdvisor, spotting fakes can require a keen eye.

Up to 30% of online reviews have been considered fake. In 2022, Google reported removing 115 million fake reviews of restaurants, hotels, and businesses. In this kind of landscape, trying to find a reliable restaurant can feel like a major challenge. From evaluating language to paying attention to user profiles, we've compiled a list of ways you can pinpoint the real reviews from the impostors and end up eating dinner in a quality establishment instead of suffering through an embarrassing disappointment.