5 Ways To Spot A Fake Restaurant Review Online
Knowing how to spot a reservation-worthy restaurant before booking is a practiced skill that can turn Friday night into a memorable experience. While browsing online reviews, it is important to remember that not every review is written by an actual customer. Though it might be easy to dismiss overtly negative opinions posted online, positive fake reviews are often more common than negative fake reviews. It is well known that reviews can sway potential business, and fake reviews are often used to either build up a brand or dismantle a reputation. Even on established platforms like Google , Facebook, Yelp, and TripAdvisor, spotting fakes can require a keen eye.
Up to 30% of online reviews have been considered fake. In 2022, Google reported removing 115 million fake reviews of restaurants, hotels, and businesses. In this kind of landscape, trying to find a reliable restaurant can feel like a major challenge. From evaluating language to paying attention to user profiles, we've compiled a list of ways you can pinpoint the real reviews from the impostors and end up eating dinner in a quality establishment instead of suffering through an embarrassing disappointment.
Negative but vague
While qualified Michelin Guide inspectors rate restaurants according to set criteria, a typical diner might not get into full details. Still, some specifics are usually accounted for, particularly when a review is negative, as legitimately unsatisfied customers tend to share exactly what went wrong and what happened. Perhaps it was a well-known dish that fell short of expectations or a service detail — a rude server or a reservation time that wasn't kept — but a certain level of specificity can help verify a posted negative review.
A fake review leans towards a more general category and can list complaints that could be applicable to any restaurant. "Terrible food" and "awful service" or "spot-on staff" and "the best meal ever" without any supporting details that are often associated with a particular business can indicate an illegitimate take on a given restaurant. If someone has had a bad experience, those details often end up in the review. While browsing a collection of reviews, note which ones look like a copy-paste effort and which seem to clearly communicate a poor (or great) experience.
Details don't add up
Just as attention to detail creates memorable experiences, confusing details included as part of a fake review are a clear sign that something has gone awry. If a review discusses aspects of a menu that don't actually exist or describes a setting that is clearly not associated with the restaurant in question, you have an obvious red flag. These kinds of reviews are telltale in that the intent is to cause harm and not provide accurate information.
Any phrases or statements that don't align with the restaurant itself are signals to use caution. While menus do change and staff can rotate, look for patterns among the other reviews and across different platforms, and consider what you know about the restaurant from other sources and hearsay. Taking a quick look at the restaurant's menu or browsing its social pages for updates can help you get in the know while you're comparing customers' experiences and determining what is real and what is false.
Language and phrases don't sound human
AI-written reviews or template-based responses start looking the same after several posts. While there are concrete red flags that indicate a bad restaurant, the reviews won't all be described similarly. You may notice sentences that are either written very well, with flawless grammar, or with unusual phrases and words that aren't commonly used to describe a restaurant experience. If a review's language is very formal, this could be an indication that the review is one to be questioned. Grammar mistakes can be an indicator that the author was, indeed, human, and not some sort of bot.
As you consider posted reviews and feel like you are reading some version of a press release instead of an account described by an actual person, consider unnecessary vocabulary words as an indication that the sentiment has been manufactured. Adjectives should match an experience that was actually had and not use phrases that could be used in a series of reviews posted for many different establishments.
Unverified account
While combing through rankings of Michelin restaurants and fast-food joints alike, the profile of the author of a written review can provide some clues as to whether or not the post is genuine. If an account was recently created or hasn't posted any other reviews, these can be signs that point to suspicious activity. Customers who genuinely review places often have a few spots they have written about, and the digital trail is often clustered around a plausible location. This kind of traceable history provides some credibility to a user's intention.
If an account looks like it was created specifically to dismantle or inflate a business, it could be part of a fake campaign or a coordinated effort. Though platforms can remove suspicious accounts, users that don't have photos associated with them or can't be verified across the socials are ones to heed with warning. Trust accounts that have a footprint of legitimate reviews with a noticeable pattern of real locations and thoughtful considerations. These are the kinds of posts that are worth taking into account when choosing which restaurant to dine at.
Unusually long
Few reviewers will take the time to write substantial essays about an experience. If a review seems to be excessive in length, it may be one to skim or skip entirely. Actual customers are often more concerned about communicating a few specific details of an experience, not writing a complete essay. If a review deep dives into every possible aspect of a restaurant, describing the sights, sounds, value, and exceptional service of a place, you are right to question the intent.
Real users often will note a minor detail that could be improved upon while writing a positive review, even when gushing about the overall quality of a restaurant. Reviews that were written with a template or by someone with no real investment can lean heavily into a specific tone — either positive or negative. Most restaurant goers will write concise points that convey the general experience of a place, not a full-blown novel. Compare notes across platforms to get a weighted sense of a place and piece together your own portrayal of the kind of experience you might be in for before heading out the door.