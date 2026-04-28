Trader Joe's Customers Say The Cheese Is Way Overpriced — We Did The Math

There are many reasons why Trader Joe's is such an appealing grocery store to do your weekly shopping. The atmosphere is casual, there is a constant flow of interesting new products on offer, and there are often really good deals. But while there may be an extensive list of Trader Joe's frozen foods under $5 to choose from, there's one staple ingredient that customers report is consistently overpriced: cheese.

Now, it is important to note that for the sake of our analysis we are going to stick to the more standard cheeses, rather than delving into specialty offerings. Trader Joe's consistently comes up as the grocery store chain with the best cheese selection on the shelves, but most of them on offer fall on the fancier side. If you're looking for a wedge of white Stilton with apricots or a block of Havarti with dill, you'll definitely find them among the best Trader Joe's cheeses. When it comes to plain, sliced cheddar for a grilled cheese, however, there are better places to buy it.

A 12-ounce package of sharp cheddar cheese slices, for example, will run you about $4.79 at Trader Joe's. Stop at Aldi instead, and you'll have to buy it in an 8-ounce pack, but that goes for just $2.05. Considering Trader Joe's and Aldi are somewhat related, this is a pretty stark difference. Those slices of Aldi cheddar come out to about $0.26 per ounce, whereas the TJ's option is almost twice as expensive, with each ounce of cheddar costing $0.40. Walmart's offer is also quite comparable to Aldi's, with an 8-ounce pack going for $1.67, or about $0.21 per ounce.