One Popular Grocery Chain Reigns Supreme For The Best Cheese Selection On The Shelves
In the grocery store world, Trader Joe's has a bit of a reputation. In addition to having an almost cult-like following unlike any other grocery store, it is known for its quality frozen meals, unique snack offerings, and its overall affordability. However, there's one other section of Trader Joe's that is just as, if not more so, beloved as other grocery stores, and that is the cheese section. In an article ranking 12 popular chain grocery stores for cheese, Trader Joe's reigned supreme. According to our author, it's the diversity of the selection as well as the quality that earned it the top spot.
"Sure, you can find your everyday fetas, cheddars, and mozzarellas, but you should also keep an eye out for Trader Joe's more unusual offerings: a hot cocoa-inspired cream cheese spread, 1,000-day gouda, Chevre goat cheese, and the Toscano with black pepper, to name just a few," writes Emma Patterson. The love for the Trader Joe's cheese section runs deep on the internet, with countless websites and online magazines devoting editorial space to rankings of some or all of the cheese offerings. In a ranking of 13 Trader Joe's cheeses, the author featured a wide variety of flavor options, noting that with this many different options, there really is something for everyone.
"All of the cheeses on this list are absolutely worth the hype, each providing a unique flavor profile," our reviewer noted. "From basic cheddars to herby Havartis, Trader Joe's has an impeccable variety of cheese, and at a great price point, too."
Cheese fans love the diversity of the Trader Joe's cheese section, but it's the cheddar that keeps them coming back
With all the songs of praise being belted out for the Trader Joe's cheese section on the internet, it can be hard to figure out which specific cheese is the one that people love the most. Picking a favorite cheese at Trader Joe's seems to be like a "Sophie's Choice" situation — it's nearly impossible to pick a favorite, because each cheese is so loved. While it's all high praise for the most part, it's clear that the cheddar products take the (cheese) cake.
"The caramelized onion cheddar ... I would trade my first born for one block of it. My soul? Sold. My life? Changed," wrote one Reddit user on the r/traderjoes subreddit. Another user wrote about the ever-popular Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread, and as someone who was trying it for the first time, was overjoyed by the flavor. "That has to be one of the best cheeses [I've] ever tried! I kind of want to go back and buy it all!"
Reddit users also chatted about using the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese to zhuzh up some home recipes, with one user commenting about adding it to baked potatoes, mixing it with flour and butter to make cheese straws, and even adding it to boxed mac and cheese. "Put it on a cracker with a slice of tomato, crack some fresh pepper on it, and a little balsamic glaze," another user wrote. "Chef's kiss."